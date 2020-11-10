Global Multi Component Sealants to Witness Exponential Rise in Revenue Share During the Forecast Period

Sealants are the materials used to seal joint between two same or different elements. Sealants prevent entry of air, water or moisture in the joints between elements. Sealants are broadly of two types, single component and multi-component. Single component sealants are applied directly, while multi-component sealants are mixed on-site before applying. Multi-component sealants are

Multi-component Sealants Market: Introduction

available with two packages, one containing base component and other containing curing agent. These have characteristics such as cohesion, elasticity, adhesion and weathering ability. Multi-component sealants are classified by grade, whether pourable or non-sag, by uses such as in traffic or non-traffic areas, used with glass, aluminum or mortar and by class, which defines use of multi-component sealant capable to withstand expansion and contraction of width of joints in percentage.

Multi-component sealants have various industrial and household applications. Multicomponent sealants are used in construction of building, bridge, highways, etc., in automobile manufacturing, commercial glazing, flooring, in electronic components, in HVAC systems, and so on. Some sealants available as multi-component sealants are polyurethane, polysulfide, silicone, acrylics, etc., these are selected based on their properties and compatibility with substrate based on classification. Acrylics are generally used where moderate to low movements are required as it has high adhesion property, silicone finds various applications as they offer good flexibility, polysulfide has high resistance to fuels, chemicals, water, and weathering, so are widely used in substrates immersed in liquid and polyurethane is used in industrial, commercial, and construction for its better elongation properties.

Multi-component Sealants Market: Dynamics

Multi-component sealants are used for leak-proof systems, gap-filling, and flexible movements in expansion or butt joints and hence provide product durability, design flexibility, and better product aesthetics. Hence, these are important factors driving the market globally. Demand for multi-component sealants are rising as it is fast curing and advantageous in joints where it is subjected to traffic, exhibits better performance, and less expensive than single – component sealants. Various multi-component sealants are widely used in construction sector and continuous infrastructure development have paved way for sealants market growth.

As use of lower Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) and eco-friendly sealants are becoming more popular, this would bring opportunity for manufacturers to increase their market share. Along with this, market for multi-component sealants are expected to rise as use of lightweight sealants has become a trend in automobile and aerospace industries in order to reduce weight of vehicles and aircrafts. Though multi-component sealants cure fast, their main disadvantage lies in on-site mixing process, if not mixed properly would affect its functionality and hence this may hamper demand for multi-component sealants, but not largely.

Multi-component Sealants Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the global Multi-component Sealants market by its type:

Polyurethane

Polysulfide

Silicone

Acrylic

Latex

Epoxy

Butyl

Segmentation of the global Multi-component sealants market by end-use:

Construction

Automobile

Aerospace

Electronics

Wind power equipment

Solar power equipment

HVAC

Household products

Other

Multi-component Sealants Market: Region-wise Outlook

Economic growth and urbanization of developing countries in Asia Pacific are expected to bolster the market for multi-component sealants. In India and China, emerging manufacturing and construction activities would substantially boost the market for multi-component sealants. Further, elevated demand for electronics and automobile is expected to drive the market for multi-component sealants. North America, followed by Europe, as there is a large base of key participants present in this region, is expected to exhibit significant growth over the forecast period. Japan is also expected to witness substantial growth of the market for multi-component sealants as many automobile industries are present in this region. Rapid industrial development in MEA will also drive the demand in terms of consumption of multi-component sealants market.

Multi-component Sealants Market: Market Participants

Some of the key market participants identified in the global Multi-component Sealants market are: