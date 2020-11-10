Adoption of Isobutyl Stearate to Surge During the Forecast Period Owing to Increased Consumer Demand

Isoamylene is an organic compound falls under the class of alkenes that can be further classified under unsaturated hydrocarbons. The chemical IUPAC name of isoamylene is 2-methyl 2-butene. This compound is generally present in clear colourless liquid form of physical appearance and has an unpleasant odour. Due to low density it is insoluble in water. Also the chemical is highly flammable and highly reactive in nature, it may react strongly with oxidizing agents and may undergo in exothermic polymerization reaction in the presence of catalyst and initiators. Isoamylene is one of the main constituent in the synthesis of peroxyacetyl nitrate which is used in separation and identification of carbonyl compound.

Chemically isoamylene is prepared by the dehydration of sec-isoamyl alcohol and the reaction is catalyzed with acid. Commercially the chemical is prepared by the further processing of C5 fractionate and isoprene obtained during the naphtha cracking of the crude oil. As a raw material isoamylene can be used in the synthesis of many chemicals and products commercially such as pesticides, peroxides, polymer antioxidants, fragrance chemicals and also used in the modification of aliphatic hydrocarbon. Apart from above said application the isoamylene also used in the synthesis of hot melt adhesives and resins and also act as a catalyst in many chemical processes. The production of the isoamylene chemical is accounted maximum in APAC region specifically from china and japan. Due to cast application landscape many new entrants are evolving in this region in order to capture some of the market share. Major players in the industries are focusing on development of low toxic and low irritation isoamylene that will be used in cosmetics and personal care products.

Isoamylene Market: Drivers and Restraints

Globally the Isoamylene market is witnessing the huge demand and growth in the last few years and the trend will be follow in upcoming years. The main reason that thrives the huge demand of isoamylene is the huge expansion in the industries such as agriculture, automobile, medical, healthcare industry in last few years is fuelling the demand for high performance adhesives, pesticides in the industry. Government funding in order to develop special class of products from isomylene in a cost effective manner is one of the key driving factor. Some of the prominent market players present in the value chain collaborating with many research centers and universities in order to develop the products based on isoamylene with enhanced properties. Some of the market players expanding their presence across the globe with increasing their manufacturing capability in different geographical locations which further fuel the overall isoamylene market. Some of the properties that restricts the growth of isoamylene globally are associated with its highly flammable and toxic nature which further creates problem in safe logistics.

Isoamylene Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the Isoamylene Market can be segmented as:

High Grade isoamylene

Common Isoamylene

On the basis of application, the Isoamylene Market can be segmented as

Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Modification

Fragrance & flavor Chemicals

Polymer antioxidants

Specialty Chemicals

Isoamylene Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global Isoamylene Market is segmented into the seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). As of 2015, the growth in developed regions such as Western Europe, Japan and North America will be driven by the expansion of industries such as aerospace, automotive, and construction. The APEJ and Latin America region will also register rapid growth due increasing demand for specialty chemicals and increase in manufacturing units mainly in the emerging economies such as China. MEA is also projected to also expand with a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Examples of some of the market participants in the global Isoamylene Market identified across the value chain include:

Shanghai Petrochemical Company

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Shandong Yuhuang Chemical

INEOS Oligomers

Sunny Industrial System GmbH

LANXESS

Zibo Liantan Chemical

Biesterfeld AG

Jinhai Chengguang

