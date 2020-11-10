Global Hydrophobic Coating to Witness Stellar Revenue Growth Across Top Regional Pockets 2025

Hydrophobic Coating Market: Overview

The hydrophobic coating are used to provide durable protection from liquids and abrasion, and it can be applied to a variety of substrates including metal, plastics, glass, fabrics, painted surfaces, and 3D printed parts. The surface contact angle in the hyperbolic coatings is the major factors which determine the hydrophobicity of any surface. Variation of the chemical composition of the material or use of various hydrophobic agents on smooth surfaces can change the surface contact angle greater than 90 degrees.

Hydrophobic Coating Market: Segmentation

On the Basis of Properties, Hydrophobic Coating market is segmented into:

Anti-Microbial

Anti-Icing/Wetting

Anti-Fouling

Anti-Corrosion

Self-Cleaning

On the Basis of Application, Hydrophobic Coating market is segmented into:

Aerospace

Automotive

Construction

Medical

Optical

Hydrophobic Coating Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global hydrophobic coating market is expected to experience significant growth due to the increasing scope of application in aerospace, automotive, and construction industry. Technological advancements to implement nanoparticles in hydrophobic coatings, which offers improved performance characteristics and high surface area is expected to create new opportunities for the growth of hydrophobic coating market over the forecast period. The use of hydrophobic coatings for glass components used in an automobile offers high resistance from dust and rains. This application is likely to increase demand for hydrophobic coatings for the manufacturing of automotive windows and displays over the forecast period. Thus, the increase in demand for hydrophobic coatings for a broad range of applications in the automobile industry is expected to drive the global hydrophobic market over the forecast period. The changing consumer demand, innovations in automotive industry, and increasing disposable income is projected to drive the global auto industry. The increasing use of hydrophobic coatings for metal and plastic components used in the automobile industry is projected to drive the global hydrophobic coating market over the forecast period. Top industry players in global hydrophobic coatings market are focusing on product innovation to serve the increasing demand of the customers. However, the global key players in hydrophobic coating market are expected to face intense competition from the local and regional players over the forecast period. The easy availability of raw materials, increasing end-use industries, immense scope of new product development is likely to open new opportunities for the industry players over the forecast period.

The anti-microbial coatings segment in the global hydrophobic coating market is expected to dominate over the forecast period owing to its increasing application in the medical industry. The high demand from medical and optical applications is supposed to drive the growth of this segment. The aerospace industry sector is expected to gain market share during the forecast period due to the increasing use of anti-corrosive and anti-wetting coatings.

Hydrophobic Coating Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global hydrophobic coating market is segmented into the seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The APEJ region is expected to dominate the global hydrophobic coating market over the forecast period. Rapid growth in industries including automotive, construction, medical, and optical is supposed to drive the hydrophobic coating market in APEJ region over the forecast period. China is estimated to dominate the APEJ hydrophobic coating market due to the increase in automotive industry in this area. The growth in automotive production on account of rising demand for passenger cars is expected to drive the North America hydrophobic coating market over the forecast period. The increase in investment by the major players to set up new production sites in Western European countries is expected to drive the hydrophobic coating market in this area.

Hydrophobic Coating Market: Key Players

Hydrophobic Coating market has several global operators, some of the major stakeholders among them include

BASF SE

Aculon Inc.

3M Company

AkzoNobel N.V.

Accucoat Inc

NEI Corporation

NTT Advanced Technology Corporation

NANOKOTE

Precision Coating

Lotus Leaf Coatings, Inc.

