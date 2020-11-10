Demand for Medical Grade Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene to Soar from End-use Industries and Push Revenues in the Global 2025

Medical Grade Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Market: Overview

The medical grade ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) is recognized to exhibit high resistivity and impact strength as compared to other thermoplastic available. The UHMWPE finds a wide variety of applications such as in machine construction of machine components, galvanic engineering, medical technology, filter technology, and electrical. The UHMWPE is becoming an ideal material for designers who are focusing on to improve wear resistance, equipment efficiency, and noise reduction. The UHMWPE offers exceptional resistance to abrasion and impact. It also provides excellent performance across a broad range of temperature. Due to such exceptional properties, UHMWPE is used in a variety of medical applications and food handling systems. To provide additional lubricity, UHMWPE can be filled with oil. This material can be easily shaped, cut, and turned with the help of standard woodworking tools.

Medical Grade Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, Medical Grade Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) market is segmented into:

Total Hip Replacement

Knee Replacement

Shoulder Replacement

Ankle Replacement

Small Joints

Medical Grade Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global medical grade ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) market is segmented into the seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The APEJ region is expected to dominate the global medical grade ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) market over the forecast period. Increasing demand from countries such as India, China, and South Korea are driving the overall medical grade ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) market in this area.significant growth during the forecast period. The presence of advanced medical infrastructure, preference for high-quality medical treatment, and high standard of living are some of the key factors driving the growth of medical grade ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) market in North America and Western Europe region. The medical grade ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) market in Eastern Europe region is expected to experience average growth during the forecast period. Increasing disposable income, growing urbanization, and various government initiatives to provide quality medical treatment and services are some of the important factors driving the medical grade ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) market in APEJ region and Japan.

Medical Grade Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global medical grade ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period owing to increasing quality medical services and infrastructure, increasing surgical procedures, and growth in some diseases such as osteoarthritis. The medical grade ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene is a subset of polyethylene which has no taste and color. This material holds superior corrosive and abrasive resistance, is lightweight, and has high strength and low coefficient of friction. These characteristics have led the medical grade ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene to find extensive usage in medical usage. The rising geriatric population is driving the medical industry which in turn expected to fuel the growth of global medical grade ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) market over the forecast period. The UHMWPE is used over other materials because of its self-lubricating and low absorption properties. The UHMWPE has outstanding chemical resistance, electrical insulating and superior dielectric properties, excellent sound dampening characteristics, owing to which it is used in orthopedic industry. Such an increasing demand from orthopedic industry is expected to drive the growth of medical grade ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) market over the forecast period. The primary application of UHMWPE includes shoulder, knee, hip, small joint and ankle replacement. The growth in joint infection, arthritis, and implant loosening have resulted in the rise of knee replacement and related surgeries. The superior properties and high versatility of UHMWPE are supposed to drive its use in knee replacement surgeries. The overall growth in replacement surgeries is projected to propel the growth of medical grade ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) market over the forecast period.

Medical Grade Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Market: Key Players

Medical grade ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) market has several global operators, some of the major stakeholders among them include

Honeywell, DSM N.V.

LyondellBasell Industries

Celanese Corporation

Braskem S.A

Asahi Kasei Corporation

