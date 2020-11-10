Global Cyclopentadiene to Witness Significant Revenue Growth Through BY 2025

Cyclopentadiene is an organic compound falls under the class of cyclo alkenes that can be further classified under unsaturated hydrocarbons. The chemical IUPAC name of Cyclopentadiene is 1,3 cyclopentadiene. At room temperatures, the cyclopentadiene dimerizes to form a dicyclopentadiene with the help of Diels-Alder Reaction. The compound commercially available in the liquid state and has colorless appearance and unpleasant ordor. Cyclopentadiene can be prepared from the steam cracking of naphtha and can also be produced from coal tar. Cyclopentadiene monomer can be synthesized when the commercially available dicyclopentadiene is thermally cracked at 180 degree C and can be further used for producing chemical adopted in wide scale in different application industries. The liquid compound is primarily used for the synthesis of cyclopentene and its derivatives ethylidenenorbornene. These produced species are then further used in the production of speciality polymers. Also the compound is one of the main constituent in the fabrication of cyclopentadienyl ligand one of the highly stable compound in organometallic chemistry. The highest production and consumption of the Cyclopentadiene compound is noted in the United States. Western Europe and Japan are making significant contribution in fabrication and utilization of the compound wordwide. China has been witnessing the exceptional demand for cyclopentadiene derivatives during past few years. Several new market entrants emerged in the manufacturing of cyclopentadiene globally which impacted the market of the organic compound significantly. Cyclopentadiene is used extensively in manufacturing of automotive accessories and parts, and is also used in manufacturing of sporting, plastic and gardening goods because of its high stability, toughness, and high thermal resistance and ease in processing.

Cyclopentadiene Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, the Cyclopentadiene Market can be segmented as:

Hydrocarbon Resin

Unsaturated Polyester Resin

EPDM elastomers

Poly nDCPD

COC & COP (cyclo-olefin copolymers or cyclo-olefin polymers)

Cyclopentadiene Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global Cyclopentadiene Market is segmented into the seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). As of 2015. The growth in developed regions such as Western Europe, Japan and North America will be driven by the expansion in industries like electronics, automotive, construction and medical. The APEJ and Latin America region will also register rapid growth due increasing demand for unsaturated polyester resins and increase in manufacturing units mainly in the emerging economies such as China, Singapore and Taiwan. MEA is also projected to also expand with a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Cyclopentadiene Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global expansion witnessed in industries like electronics, automotive, construction and medical field where the derivative of cyclopentadiene are used because of its unmatched superior properties in a large scale is one of the key driver that is expected to fuel the adoption of cyclopentadiene in coming few years. Government initiatives like increase in funding and promising tax benefits for the new entrants also led in significant increase in the demand of cyclopentadiene. Many application industries are replacing heavy items like metals from lighter compounds like plastics that shows exceptional mechanical and chemical resistance even at elevated temperature. These special class plastics are derived by the processing of monomers and compound like cyclopentadiene. Emerging business models like strategic alliance of new entrants with the bigger players present in the value chain helps big players to expand their production capabilities with sound technologies which further increases the overall throughput of the cyclopentadiene. Some of the factors like shifting of manufacturing units to China and other Asian countries, changing trade flows, and increase in demand of hydrocarbon resin is Asia are some of the key factors that enable the growth of Cyclopentadiene production. Apart from these developments, there are certain factors that restrict the adoption of Cyclopentadiene on global scale such as negative side effects of cyclopentadiene on humans during processing and strict environmental laws against the ease of processing of plastics and polymers.

Examples of some of the market participants in the global Cyclopentadiene Market identified across the value chain include:

Velsicol Chemical LLC

Creasyn Finechem(Tianjin) Co., Ltd.

Kolon Industries,

Triveni Chemicals

Hangzhou Dayangchem Co.,Ltd

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Braskem

Central Drug House

Merck

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology and applications.

