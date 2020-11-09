Recreational Oxygen Equipment Market Exploring Future Growth 2020-2027 | Inogen, DeVilbiss Healthcare, Chart Industries, Pure O2 Ltd

Recreational oxygen equipment market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as fast rising pollution across the globe, high prevalence of Obesity Hypoventilation Syndrome (OHS) and respiratory diseases along with unhealthy lifestyle, and technological advancements associated with the equipment of recreational oxygen. Moreover, increasing geriatric population is boosting the demand for home-based oxygen therapy is also offering opportunity in the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Vendors are Involved in Industry:

Koninklijke Philips N.V., Oxygen Plus, Inc., 2ND WIND OXYGEN BARS, Boost Oxygen, LLC, CAIRE Inc., Invacare Corporation, Pure O2 Ltd, Chart Industries, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Inogen

Recreational oxygen is also called as consumer oxygen that is used to improve brain functioning and also to advance athletic endurance. The medical oxygen cannot work at the place of recreational oxygen since the medical oxygen is used to treat purposes and is measured by the FDA as a therapy. The equipment used for the delivery of recreational oxygen is known as recreational oxygen equipment. The portable oxygen devices have been affordable and support a movable lifestyle that is extended to a broader range of people using recreational oxygen.

Market predictions for possible growth opportunities have been mentioned clearly. This report is a detailed description of the Recreational Oxygen Equipment Market sector which presents a blend of research expertise and business strategies. It also projects market trends along with the increasing scope for the individual sector.

The revenue share coupled with insightful forecasts for the major segments and the other significant sub-segments have been detailed via this report.

The Recreational Oxygen Equipment Market report focuses on the requirements of the clients from several global Market regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and India.

Table of Content:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Recreational Oxygen Equipment Market – By Product

1.3.2 Recreational Oxygen Equipment Market – By Application

1.3.3 Recreational Oxygen Equipment Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. RECREATIONAL OXYGEN EQUIPMENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

5. RECREATIONAL OXYGEN EQUIPMENT MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS & EXPECTED INFLUENCE OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

6. RECREATIONAL OXYGEN EQUIPMENT MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

6.1. RECREATIONAL OXYGEN EQUIPMENT – GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

6.2. RECREATIONAL OXYGEN EQUIPMENT – GLOBAL MARKET AND FORECAST TO 2027

6.3. MARKET POSITIONING/MARKET SHARE

