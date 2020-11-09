Viscosupplementation Market Determined by Key Companies LG Life Sciences, Fidia Farmaceutici, Salix Pharmaceuticals, Lifecore Biomedical

Viscosupplementation market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising number of increasing geriatric population, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, high patient awareness about new drugs. Moreover and devices for the treatment of osteoarthritis and rising obese population globally, rising investments by major players for the growing demand are also offering opportunities in the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Vendors are Involved in Industry:

1. Bioventus Inc.

2. Anika Therapeutics

3. Seikagaku Corporation

4. Zimmer Biomet

5. Smith & Nephew PLC

6. Ferring B.V.

7. Lifecore Biomedical, LLC (Landec)

8. Salix Pharmaceuticals

9. Fidia Farmaceutici S.P.A

10. LG Life Sciences Ltd.

Viscosupplementation is a method in which a thick fluid called hyaluronate is injected into the knee joint. There are no remedies for osteoarthritis, so viscosupplementation will not counteract osteoarthritis of the knee. However, it is claimed that hyaluronate helps in improving the lubricating properties of the synovial fluid, lessen the pain from osteoarthritis of the knee, improves mobility, and provide a higher and more convenient level of activity. Viscosupplementation is a minimally invasive procedure which involves injection of gel-like substance. Currently hyaluronate injections are only approved viscosupplementation therapy of osteoarthritis of the knee. Hyaluronic acid (HA) or hyaluronate is a non-sulfated glycosaminoglycan that is distributed throughout the body in epithelial, connective tissues, and neural tissues.

Market predictions for possible growth opportunities have been mentioned clearly. This report is a detailed description of the Viscosupplementation Market sector which presents a blend of research expertise and business strategies. It also projects market trends along with the increasing scope for the individual sector.

The revenue share coupled with insightful forecasts for the major segments and the other significant sub-segments have been detailed via this report.

The Viscosupplementation Market report focuses on the requirements of the clients from several global Market regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and India.

Table of Content:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Viscosupplementation Market – By Course of Treatment

1.3.2 Viscosupplementation Market – By Anatomy

1.3.3 Viscosupplementation Market – By End User

1.3.4 Viscosupplementation Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. VISCOSUPPLEMENTATION MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. VISCOSUPPLEMENTATION MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS & EXPECTED INFLUENCE OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

6. VISCOSUPPLEMENTATION MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

6.1. VISCOSUPPLEMENTATION – GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

6.2. VISCOSUPPLEMENTATION – GLOBAL MARKET AND FORECAST TO 2027

6.3. MARKET POSITIONING/MARKET SHARE

