This market research report provides a comprehensive overview on "L-Carnitine Market", from the global viewpoint, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases.

Companies Mentioned:-

ChengDaPharmaCeuticals Co., Ltd

Maxsun Industries Incorporated

Alpsure Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd

HuangGangHuaYang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

KaiyuanHengtai Nutrition Co., Ltd

Lonza Group Ltd

Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd

Cayman Chemical

MERCK KGaA

Biosint S.p.A.

Based on process, the L-carnitine market has been segmented into chemical synthesis and bio-process. The chemical synthesis accounted for the largest share in the global L-carnitine market, whereas the market for bio-processis expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The most commonly used chemical synthesis process for manufacturing L-Carnitine is chemical multistep racemization that generates a racemic mixture with D-carnitine as its byproduct. Chemical synthesis involves a two-step process. First being, the formation of hydroxyl-activated (S)-3- hydroxybutyrolactone (a methane sulfonate), followed by conversion of hydroxyl activated (S)-3- hydroxybutyrolactone to L-Carnitine by reaction with trimethylamine in water. The chemical synthesis process of manufacturing L-Carnitine are largely being carried out by the manufacturers.

Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Type and Application and a descriptive structure of trends of the segments and sub-segments are elaborated in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2020 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the L-Carnitine market.

The market payers from L-Carnitine Market are anticipated to gain lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for L-Carnitine at the global level. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the L-Carnitine market.

