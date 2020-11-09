ASCO 2020: AstraZeneca Presents a Game-Changer in Lung Cancer | Roots Analysis

While the ASCO 2020 presentation was virtual this year, the phase III results from AstraZeneca’s drug Tagrisso, in lung cancer patients, were as real as they could get. 89% of patients treated with Tagrisso were alive and cancer-free after two years, compared to 53% of patients treated with the placebo.

Tagrisso: A Game Changer in Lung Cancer

The results highlighted by AstraZeneca were impressive for several reasons. Some of the key takeaways are highlighted below:

Adjuvant osimertinib is the first targeted agent in a global trial to show a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in DFS patients with stage IB / II / IIIA EFGRm NSCLC. Overall, there was a 79% reduction in the risk of disease recurrence or death with osimertinib. Osimertinib vs placebo DFS rates at 2 years were 89% vs 53%, respectively. A consistent improvement in DFS was seen regardless of whether patients received prior adjuvant chemotherapy. The safety profile was consistent with the established safety profile of osimertinib.

In fact, the treatment was so effective that the study was un-blinded two years early, on the recommendation of an impartial monitoring board. The figure below highlights the results presented by AstraZeneca.

Will this lead to new market opportunities in lung cancer?

Around 60,000 additional patients may be eligible for treatment if the drug is approved in early-stage, post-surgical lung cancer. Patients would take the drug for two to three years.

According to Bloomberg, the study results’ strength suggests that most doctors will adopt the therapy now as the standard of care for this new set of patients, rather than waiting for additional data on overall survival.

