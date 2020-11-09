The global middle office outsourcing will show potential CAGR in the forecast period from 2020-2027. Owing to rising urbanization, technology advancement, and increasing demand for predictive analytics, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence, increasing overheads, operational cost, of financial institutions have propelled the demand. Additionally, risk managers and information technology managers face various problems in the financial institution to eliminate those risks and reduce operational complexities.

Leading Middle Office Outsourcing Market Players:

SGSS, Pershing Limited, CACEIS, Adepa Global Services S.A., Alter Domus Luxembourg Sarl, Brown Brothers Harriman, Genpact Ltd., HEDGEGUARD, Mondaq Ltd, Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., State Street Corp

In addition to this, cyber-attacks, the storage cost of data, government regulations, and the infusion of new technology have derived the demand for the middle office outsourcing market. The global middle office outsourcing market is emerging in sectors such as banking, stock exchange, and other financial institutions to manage the risk and various technological up-gradation and operational costs. With the rising implementation of digitization, automation in operational activities has reduced the time and increase revenue and efficiency.

Based on offerings, the global middle office outsourcing market classified into Portfolio management, Trade Management, and others. The portfolio management segment projected to dominate the middle office outsourcing market in the forecast period as the portfolio system includes various functions like order management, trading management, and other functions that support the financial institutions. Therefore, it will increase demand for middle office outsourcing financial institutions will bolster growth in the future as it automates the workflow and increase the efficiency of the transaction and reduce the risk associated with it.

