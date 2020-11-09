Blockchain Technology Market is thriving worldwide by top key players like IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Linux Foundation, BTL Group

The Global blockchain technology market is likely to grow at substantial CAGR in the forecast period from 2020-2027. The rise in demand for blockchain for simplifying the business processes and for supply chain management applications are vital factors estimated to fuel the global blockchain technology market. The vitality of blockchain technology depends on its real ability to serve socio-economic development. Through technological innovation, this technology is truly applied to more life and production scenarios and helps solve practical problems of socio-economic development. It is the future to maintain blockchain technology and the key to the healthy development of the industry.

Leading Blockchain Technology Market Players:

IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Linux Foundation, BTL Group, R3, Chain Inc., Circle Internet Financial Limited, Deloitte, Global Arena Holding, Inc. (GAHI), Ripple, Post-Trade Distributed Ledger, Eric Industries D-Wave Systems Inc., Alphapoint, Asta Solutions Pty Ltd., Bacoor, Inc., Digiledge, Digital Asset Holdings, Exioms Technology Pvt. Ltd, Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE)

Moreover, blockchain technology has the characteristics of centralization, immutability, traceability, openness, and transparency. In the field of bills and supply chain finance, blockchain can help reduce human intervention, reduce costs, and operational risks. Blockchain’s point-to-point value transfer method eliminates the intervention of intermediaries, does not require specific physical notes or central system control verification, and solves the pain points of the industry caused by illegal operations and human operations. Furthermore, the growing applications for blockchain in payments, exchanges, documentation, and digital identities will boost the global blockchain market in the upcoming periods.

Additionally, the increasing demand for SMEs to streamline business processes and achieve greater efficiency, the SME sector is expected to contribute to the market share of blockchain technology in the forecast period. Further, the financial industry is one of the areas with the most outstanding application potential of blockchain technology, and digital currencies have become the focus of global attention. Huge investments by various governments in blockchain technology, such as the South Korean government’s investment of USD Million in blockchain across various segments such as online voting, real estate, documentation, marine logistics, customs clearance, and livestock record management, will propel the blockchain market.

