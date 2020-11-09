Downhole Test Tools Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | National Oilwell Varco, Inc, Logan Oil Tools Inc, Halliburton

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Downhole Test Tools market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Downhole Test Tools market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Downhole Test Tools report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Downhole Test Tools report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Downhole Test Tools market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Downhole Test Tools market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Downhole Test Tools market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Downhole Test Tools market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Downhole Test Tools market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Downhole Test Tools Market Research Report: National Oilwell Varco, Inc, Logan Oil Tools Inc, Halliburton, GE(Baker Hughes), Schoeller Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG, Schlumberger

Types: Flow & Pressure Control Tools

Impurity Control Tools

Handling Tools

Downhole Control Tools

Other



Applications: Well Drilling

Well Completion

Oil & Gas Production

Other



The Downhole Test Tools Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Downhole Test Tools market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Downhole Test Tools market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Downhole Test Tools market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Downhole Test Tools industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Downhole Test Tools market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Downhole Test Tools market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Downhole Test Tools market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Downhole Test Tools Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Downhole Test Tools Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Downhole Test Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Flow & Pressure Control Tools

1.4.3 Impurity Control Tools

1.4.4 Handling Tools

1.4.5 Downhole Control Tools

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Downhole Test Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Well Drilling

1.5.3 Well Completion

1.5.4 Oil & Gas Production

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Downhole Test Tools Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Downhole Test Tools Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Downhole Test Tools Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Downhole Test Tools, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Downhole Test Tools Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Downhole Test Tools Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Downhole Test Tools Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Downhole Test Tools Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Downhole Test Tools Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Downhole Test Tools Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Downhole Test Tools Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Downhole Test Tools Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Downhole Test Tools Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Downhole Test Tools Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Downhole Test Tools Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Downhole Test Tools Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Downhole Test Tools Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Downhole Test Tools Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Downhole Test Tools Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Downhole Test Tools Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Downhole Test Tools Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Downhole Test Tools Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Downhole Test Tools Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Downhole Test Tools Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Downhole Test Tools Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Downhole Test Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Downhole Test Tools Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Downhole Test Tools Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Downhole Test Tools Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Downhole Test Tools Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Downhole Test Tools Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Downhole Test Tools Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Downhole Test Tools Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Downhole Test Tools Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Downhole Test Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Downhole Test Tools Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Downhole Test Tools Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Downhole Test Tools Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Downhole Test Tools Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Downhole Test Tools Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Downhole Test Tools Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Downhole Test Tools Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Downhole Test Tools Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Downhole Test Tools Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Downhole Test Tools Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Downhole Test Tools Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Downhole Test Tools Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Downhole Test Tools Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Downhole Test Tools Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Downhole Test Tools Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Downhole Test Tools Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Downhole Test Tools Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Downhole Test Tools Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Downhole Test Tools Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Downhole Test Tools Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Downhole Test Tools Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Downhole Test Tools Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Downhole Test Tools Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Downhole Test Tools Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Downhole Test Tools Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Downhole Test Tools Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Downhole Test Tools Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Downhole Test Tools Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Downhole Test Tools Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Downhole Test Tools Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Downhole Test Tools Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Downhole Test Tools Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Downhole Test Tools Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Downhole Test Tools Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Downhole Test Tools Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Downhole Test Tools Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Downhole Test Tools Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Downhole Test Tools Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Downhole Test Tools Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Downhole Test Tools Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Downhole Test Tools Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Downhole Test Tools Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Downhole Test Tools Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Downhole Test Tools Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Downhole Test Tools Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Downhole Test Tools Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Downhole Test Tools Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Downhole Test Tools Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Downhole Test Tools Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Downhole Test Tools Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 National Oilwell Varco, Inc

12.1.1 National Oilwell Varco, Inc Corporation Information

12.1.2 National Oilwell Varco, Inc Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 National Oilwell Varco, Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 National Oilwell Varco, Inc Downhole Test Tools Products Offered

12.1.5 National Oilwell Varco, Inc Recent Development

12.2 Logan Oil Tools Inc

12.2.1 Logan Oil Tools Inc Corporation Information

12.2.2 Logan Oil Tools Inc Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Logan Oil Tools Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Logan Oil Tools Inc Downhole Test Tools Products Offered

12.2.5 Logan Oil Tools Inc Recent Development

12.3 Halliburton

12.3.1 Halliburton Corporation Information

12.3.2 Halliburton Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Halliburton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Halliburton Downhole Test Tools Products Offered

12.3.5 Halliburton Recent Development

12.4 GE(Baker Hughes)

12.4.1 GE(Baker Hughes) Corporation Information

12.4.2 GE(Baker Hughes) Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 GE(Baker Hughes) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 GE(Baker Hughes) Downhole Test Tools Products Offered

12.4.5 GE(Baker Hughes) Recent Development

12.5 Schoeller Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG

12.5.1 Schoeller Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG Corporation Information

12.5.2 Schoeller Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Schoeller Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Schoeller Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG Downhole Test Tools Products Offered

12.5.5 Schoeller Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG Recent Development

12.6 Schlumberger

12.6.1 Schlumberger Corporation Information

12.6.2 Schlumberger Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Schlumberger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Schlumberger Downhole Test Tools Products Offered

12.6.5 Schlumberger Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Downhole Test Tools Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Downhole Test Tools Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

