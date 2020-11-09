“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Geophysical Services and Equipment market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Geophysical Services and Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Geophysical Services and Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Geophysical Services and Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Geophysical Services and Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Geophysical Services and Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Geophysical Services and Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Geophysical Services and Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Geophysical Services and Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Market Research Report: C.G.G, Schlumberger, P.G.S, Polarcus, SpectrumGeo, Seabird Exploration, TGS, Geospace Technologies, Ion Geophysical, EMGS, BGP Inc, Geokinetics, Fugro

Types: Services

Equipment



Applications: Oil & Gas

Mining

Municipal

Other



The Geophysical Services and Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Geophysical Services and Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Geophysical Services and Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Geophysical Services and Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Geophysical Services and Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Geophysical Services and Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Geophysical Services and Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Geophysical Services and Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Geophysical Services and Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Geophysical Services and Equipment Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Services

1.4.3 Equipment

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Oil & Gas

1.5.3 Mining

1.5.4 Municipal

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Geophysical Services and Equipment, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Geophysical Services and Equipment Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Geophysical Services and Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Geophysical Services and Equipment Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Geophysical Services and Equipment Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Geophysical Services and Equipment Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Geophysical Services and Equipment Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Geophysical Services and Equipment Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Geophysical Services and Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Geophysical Services and Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Geophysical Services and Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Geophysical Services and Equipment Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Geophysical Services and Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Geophysical Services and Equipment Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Geophysical Services and Equipment Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Geophysical Services and Equipment Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Geophysical Services and Equipment Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Geophysical Services and Equipment Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Geophysical Services and Equipment Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Geophysical Services and Equipment Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Geophysical Services and Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Geophysical Services and Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Geophysical Services and Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Geophysical Services and Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Geophysical Services and Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Geophysical Services and Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Geophysical Services and Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Geophysical Services and Equipment Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Geophysical Services and Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Geophysical Services and Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Geophysical Services and Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Geophysical Services and Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Geophysical Services and Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Geophysical Services and Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Geophysical Services and Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Geophysical Services and Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Geophysical Services and Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Geophysical Services and Equipment Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Geophysical Services and Equipment Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Geophysical Services and Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Geophysical Services and Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Geophysical Services and Equipment Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Geophysical Services and Equipment Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Geophysical Services and Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Geophysical Services and Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Geophysical Services and Equipment Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Geophysical Services and Equipment Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Geophysical Services and Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Geophysical Services and Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Geophysical Services and Equipment Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Geophysical Services and Equipment Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Geophysical Services and Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Geophysical Services and Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Geophysical Services and Equipment Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Geophysical Services and Equipment Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 C.G.G

12.1.1 C.G.G Corporation Information

12.1.2 C.G.G Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 C.G.G Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 C.G.G Geophysical Services and Equipment Products Offered

12.1.5 C.G.G Recent Development

12.2 Schlumberger

12.2.1 Schlumberger Corporation Information

12.2.2 Schlumberger Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Schlumberger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Schlumberger Geophysical Services and Equipment Products Offered

12.2.5 Schlumberger Recent Development

12.3 P.G.S

12.3.1 P.G.S Corporation Information

12.3.2 P.G.S Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 P.G.S Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 P.G.S Geophysical Services and Equipment Products Offered

12.3.5 P.G.S Recent Development

12.4 Polarcus

12.4.1 Polarcus Corporation Information

12.4.2 Polarcus Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Polarcus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Polarcus Geophysical Services and Equipment Products Offered

12.4.5 Polarcus Recent Development

12.5 SpectrumGeo

12.5.1 SpectrumGeo Corporation Information

12.5.2 SpectrumGeo Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 SpectrumGeo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 SpectrumGeo Geophysical Services and Equipment Products Offered

12.5.5 SpectrumGeo Recent Development

12.6 Seabird Exploration

12.6.1 Seabird Exploration Corporation Information

12.6.2 Seabird Exploration Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Seabird Exploration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Seabird Exploration Geophysical Services and Equipment Products Offered

12.6.5 Seabird Exploration Recent Development

12.7 TGS

12.7.1 TGS Corporation Information

12.7.2 TGS Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 TGS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 TGS Geophysical Services and Equipment Products Offered

12.7.5 TGS Recent Development

12.8 Geospace Technologies

12.8.1 Geospace Technologies Corporation Information

12.8.2 Geospace Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Geospace Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Geospace Technologies Geophysical Services and Equipment Products Offered

12.8.5 Geospace Technologies Recent Development

12.9 Ion Geophysical

12.9.1 Ion Geophysical Corporation Information

12.9.2 Ion Geophysical Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Ion Geophysical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Ion Geophysical Geophysical Services and Equipment Products Offered

12.9.5 Ion Geophysical Recent Development

12.10 EMGS

12.10.1 EMGS Corporation Information

12.10.2 EMGS Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 EMGS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 EMGS Geophysical Services and Equipment Products Offered

12.10.5 EMGS Recent Development

12.11 C.G.G

12.11.1 C.G.G Corporation Information

12.11.2 C.G.G Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 C.G.G Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 C.G.G Geophysical Services and Equipment Products Offered

12.11.5 C.G.G Recent Development

12.12 Geokinetics

12.12.1 Geokinetics Corporation Information

12.12.2 Geokinetics Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Geokinetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Geokinetics Products Offered

12.12.5 Geokinetics Recent Development

12.13 Fugro

12.13.1 Fugro Corporation Information

12.13.2 Fugro Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Fugro Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Fugro Products Offered

12.13.5 Fugro Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Geophysical Services and Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Geophysical Services and Equipment Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”