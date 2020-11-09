Automated Industrial Doors Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | ASSA Abloy Entrance Systems AB, Record, Hart Door Systems, Gilgen Doors Systems

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Automated Industrial Doors market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automated Industrial Doors market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automated Industrial Doors report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automated Industrial Doors report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automated Industrial Doors market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automated Industrial Doors market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automated Industrial Doors market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automated Industrial Doors market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automated Industrial Doors market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Automated Industrial Doors Market Research Report: ASSA Abloy Entrance Systems AB, Record, Hart Door Systems, Gilgen Doors Systems, Gandhi Automations Pvt. Ltd, Al BARRAK Industrial Group, Novoferm, Maviflex, CASIT s.n.c. di CC Ramella & C, RTJ Automation & Maintenace Limted

Types: Sectional Overhead Doors

Rapid Roll Fast Acting Doors

Folding Hangar Doors

Other



Applications: Factories & Manufacturing Units

Airports and Ports

Commercial

Other



The Automated Industrial Doors Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automated Industrial Doors market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automated Industrial Doors market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automated Industrial Doors market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automated Industrial Doors industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automated Industrial Doors market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automated Industrial Doors market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automated Industrial Doors market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automated Industrial Doors Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Automated Industrial Doors Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automated Industrial Doors Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Sectional Overhead Doors

1.4.3 Rapid Roll Fast Acting Doors

1.4.4 Folding Hangar Doors

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automated Industrial Doors Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Factories & Manufacturing Units

1.5.3 Airports and Ports

1.5.4 Commercial

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automated Industrial Doors Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automated Industrial Doors Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automated Industrial Doors Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Automated Industrial Doors, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Automated Industrial Doors Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Automated Industrial Doors Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Automated Industrial Doors Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Automated Industrial Doors Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Automated Industrial Doors Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Automated Industrial Doors Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Automated Industrial Doors Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automated Industrial Doors Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Automated Industrial Doors Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automated Industrial Doors Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Automated Industrial Doors Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Automated Industrial Doors Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automated Industrial Doors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automated Industrial Doors Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automated Industrial Doors Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Automated Industrial Doors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Automated Industrial Doors Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Automated Industrial Doors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automated Industrial Doors Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automated Industrial Doors Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automated Industrial Doors Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Automated Industrial Doors Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Automated Industrial Doors Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automated Industrial Doors Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Automated Industrial Doors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Automated Industrial Doors Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Automated Industrial Doors Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Automated Industrial Doors Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Automated Industrial Doors Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Automated Industrial Doors Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Automated Industrial Doors Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Automated Industrial Doors Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automated Industrial Doors Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Automated Industrial Doors Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Automated Industrial Doors Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Automated Industrial Doors Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Automated Industrial Doors Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Automated Industrial Doors Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Automated Industrial Doors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Automated Industrial Doors Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Automated Industrial Doors Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Automated Industrial Doors Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Automated Industrial Doors Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Automated Industrial Doors Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Automated Industrial Doors Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Automated Industrial Doors Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Automated Industrial Doors Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Automated Industrial Doors Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Automated Industrial Doors Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Automated Industrial Doors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Automated Industrial Doors Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Automated Industrial Doors Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Automated Industrial Doors Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Automated Industrial Doors Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Automated Industrial Doors Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Automated Industrial Doors Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Automated Industrial Doors Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Automated Industrial Doors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Automated Industrial Doors Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Automated Industrial Doors Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Automated Industrial Doors Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Automated Industrial Doors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Automated Industrial Doors Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automated Industrial Doors Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Automated Industrial Doors Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Automated Industrial Doors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Automated Industrial Doors Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Automated Industrial Doors Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Automated Industrial Doors Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Automated Industrial Doors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Automated Industrial Doors Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automated Industrial Doors Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automated Industrial Doors Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automated Industrial Doors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Automated Industrial Doors Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automated Industrial Doors Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Automated Industrial Doors Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Industrial Doors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Industrial Doors Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Industrial Doors Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Industrial Doors Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 ASSA Abloy Entrance Systems AB

12.1.1 ASSA Abloy Entrance Systems AB Corporation Information

12.1.2 ASSA Abloy Entrance Systems AB Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 ASSA Abloy Entrance Systems AB Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 ASSA Abloy Entrance Systems AB Automated Industrial Doors Products Offered

12.1.5 ASSA Abloy Entrance Systems AB Recent Development

12.2 Record

12.2.1 Record Corporation Information

12.2.2 Record Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Record Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Record Automated Industrial Doors Products Offered

12.2.5 Record Recent Development

12.3 Hart Door Systems

12.3.1 Hart Door Systems Corporation Information

12.3.2 Hart Door Systems Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Hart Door Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Hart Door Systems Automated Industrial Doors Products Offered

12.3.5 Hart Door Systems Recent Development

12.4 Gilgen Doors Systems

12.4.1 Gilgen Doors Systems Corporation Information

12.4.2 Gilgen Doors Systems Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Gilgen Doors Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Gilgen Doors Systems Automated Industrial Doors Products Offered

12.4.5 Gilgen Doors Systems Recent Development

12.5 Gandhi Automations Pvt. Ltd

12.5.1 Gandhi Automations Pvt. Ltd Corporation Information

12.5.2 Gandhi Automations Pvt. Ltd Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Gandhi Automations Pvt. Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Gandhi Automations Pvt. Ltd Automated Industrial Doors Products Offered

12.5.5 Gandhi Automations Pvt. Ltd Recent Development

12.6 Al BARRAK Industrial Group

12.6.1 Al BARRAK Industrial Group Corporation Information

12.6.2 Al BARRAK Industrial Group Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Al BARRAK Industrial Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Al BARRAK Industrial Group Automated Industrial Doors Products Offered

12.6.5 Al BARRAK Industrial Group Recent Development

12.7 Novoferm

12.7.1 Novoferm Corporation Information

12.7.2 Novoferm Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Novoferm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Novoferm Automated Industrial Doors Products Offered

12.7.5 Novoferm Recent Development

12.8 Maviflex

12.8.1 Maviflex Corporation Information

12.8.2 Maviflex Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Maviflex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Maviflex Automated Industrial Doors Products Offered

12.8.5 Maviflex Recent Development

12.9 CASIT s.n.c. di CC Ramella & C

12.9.1 CASIT s.n.c. di CC Ramella & C Corporation Information

12.9.2 CASIT s.n.c. di CC Ramella & C Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 CASIT s.n.c. di CC Ramella & C Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 CASIT s.n.c. di CC Ramella & C Automated Industrial Doors Products Offered

12.9.5 CASIT s.n.c. di CC Ramella & C Recent Development

12.10 RTJ Automation & Maintenace Limted

12.10.1 RTJ Automation & Maintenace Limted Corporation Information

12.10.2 RTJ Automation & Maintenace Limted Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 RTJ Automation & Maintenace Limted Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 RTJ Automation & Maintenace Limted Automated Industrial Doors Products Offered

12.10.5 RTJ Automation & Maintenace Limted Recent Development

12.11 ASSA Abloy Entrance Systems AB

12.11.1 ASSA Abloy Entrance Systems AB Corporation Information

12.11.2 ASSA Abloy Entrance Systems AB Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 ASSA Abloy Entrance Systems AB Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 ASSA Abloy Entrance Systems AB Automated Industrial Doors Products Offered

12.11.5 ASSA Abloy Entrance Systems AB Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Automated Industrial Doors Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Automated Industrial Doors Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”