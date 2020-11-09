AC Electric Motors Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | ABB, Siemens AG, Johnson Electric Holdings, General Electric

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global AC Electric Motors market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global AC Electric Motors market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The AC Electric Motors report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the AC Electric Motors report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global AC Electric Motors market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global AC Electric Motors market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global AC Electric Motors market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global AC Electric Motors market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global AC Electric Motors market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global AC Electric Motors Market Research Report: ABB, Siemens AG, Johnson Electric Holdings, General Electric, Nidec, Denso, WEG, Bosch Group, Rockwell Automation, Toshiba International, Emerson Electric, Hitachi, Ametek, Regal Beloit, ARC Systems, Baldor Electric, Allied Motion Technologies

Types: Induction Motor

Synchronous Motor



Applications: Industrial

Automotive

Agriculture

Construction

Power Industry

Other



The AC Electric Motors Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global AC Electric Motors market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global AC Electric Motors market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the AC Electric Motors market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in AC Electric Motors industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global AC Electric Motors market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global AC Electric Motors market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global AC Electric Motors market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 AC Electric Motors Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key AC Electric Motors Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global AC Electric Motors Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Induction Motor

1.4.3 Synchronous Motor

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global AC Electric Motors Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Industrial

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Agriculture

1.5.5 Construction

1.5.6 Power Industry

1.5.7 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global AC Electric Motors Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global AC Electric Motors Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global AC Electric Motors Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global AC Electric Motors, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 AC Electric Motors Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global AC Electric Motors Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global AC Electric Motors Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 AC Electric Motors Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global AC Electric Motors Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global AC Electric Motors Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global AC Electric Motors Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top AC Electric Motors Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global AC Electric Motors Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global AC Electric Motors Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global AC Electric Motors Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global AC Electric Motors Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global AC Electric Motors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global AC Electric Motors Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by AC Electric Motors Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global AC Electric Motors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global AC Electric Motors Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global AC Electric Motors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 AC Electric Motors Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers AC Electric Motors Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into AC Electric Motors Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global AC Electric Motors Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global AC Electric Motors Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global AC Electric Motors Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 AC Electric Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global AC Electric Motors Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global AC Electric Motors Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global AC Electric Motors Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 AC Electric Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global AC Electric Motors Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global AC Electric Motors Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global AC Electric Motors Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global AC Electric Motors Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 AC Electric Motors Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 AC Electric Motors Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global AC Electric Motors Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global AC Electric Motors Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global AC Electric Motors Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China AC Electric Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China AC Electric Motors Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China AC Electric Motors Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China AC Electric Motors Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China AC Electric Motors Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top AC Electric Motors Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top AC Electric Motors Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China AC Electric Motors Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China AC Electric Motors Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China AC Electric Motors Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China AC Electric Motors Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China AC Electric Motors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China AC Electric Motors Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China AC Electric Motors Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China AC Electric Motors Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China AC Electric Motors Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China AC Electric Motors Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China AC Electric Motors Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China AC Electric Motors Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China AC Electric Motors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China AC Electric Motors Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China AC Electric Motors Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China AC Electric Motors Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America AC Electric Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America AC Electric Motors Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America AC Electric Motors Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America AC Electric Motors Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe AC Electric Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe AC Electric Motors Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe AC Electric Motors Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe AC Electric Motors Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific AC Electric Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific AC Electric Motors Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific AC Electric Motors Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific AC Electric Motors Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America AC Electric Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America AC Electric Motors Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America AC Electric Motors Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America AC Electric Motors Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa AC Electric Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa AC Electric Motors Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa AC Electric Motors Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa AC Electric Motors Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 ABB

12.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.1.2 ABB Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 ABB Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 ABB AC Electric Motors Products Offered

12.1.5 ABB Recent Development

12.2 Siemens AG

12.2.1 Siemens AG Corporation Information

12.2.2 Siemens AG Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Siemens AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Siemens AG AC Electric Motors Products Offered

12.2.5 Siemens AG Recent Development

12.3 Johnson Electric Holdings

12.3.1 Johnson Electric Holdings Corporation Information

12.3.2 Johnson Electric Holdings Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Johnson Electric Holdings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Johnson Electric Holdings AC Electric Motors Products Offered

12.3.5 Johnson Electric Holdings Recent Development

12.4 General Electric

12.4.1 General Electric Corporation Information

12.4.2 General Electric Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 General Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 General Electric AC Electric Motors Products Offered

12.4.5 General Electric Recent Development

12.5 Nidec

12.5.1 Nidec Corporation Information

12.5.2 Nidec Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Nidec Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Nidec AC Electric Motors Products Offered

12.5.5 Nidec Recent Development

12.6 Denso

12.6.1 Denso Corporation Information

12.6.2 Denso Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Denso Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Denso AC Electric Motors Products Offered

12.6.5 Denso Recent Development

12.7 WEG

12.7.1 WEG Corporation Information

12.7.2 WEG Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 WEG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 WEG AC Electric Motors Products Offered

12.7.5 WEG Recent Development

12.8 Bosch Group

12.8.1 Bosch Group Corporation Information

12.8.2 Bosch Group Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Bosch Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Bosch Group AC Electric Motors Products Offered

12.8.5 Bosch Group Recent Development

12.9 Rockwell Automation

12.9.1 Rockwell Automation Corporation Information

12.9.2 Rockwell Automation Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Rockwell Automation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Rockwell Automation AC Electric Motors Products Offered

12.9.5 Rockwell Automation Recent Development

12.10 Toshiba International

12.10.1 Toshiba International Corporation Information

12.10.2 Toshiba International Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Toshiba International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Toshiba International AC Electric Motors Products Offered

12.10.5 Toshiba International Recent Development

12.12 Hitachi

12.12.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

12.12.2 Hitachi Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Hitachi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Hitachi Products Offered

12.12.5 Hitachi Recent Development

12.13 Ametek

12.13.1 Ametek Corporation Information

12.13.2 Ametek Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Ametek Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Ametek Products Offered

12.13.5 Ametek Recent Development

12.14 Regal Beloit

12.14.1 Regal Beloit Corporation Information

12.14.2 Regal Beloit Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Regal Beloit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Regal Beloit Products Offered

12.14.5 Regal Beloit Recent Development

12.15 ARC Systems

12.15.1 ARC Systems Corporation Information

12.15.2 ARC Systems Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 ARC Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 ARC Systems Products Offered

12.15.5 ARC Systems Recent Development

12.16 Baldor Electric

12.16.1 Baldor Electric Corporation Information

12.16.2 Baldor Electric Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Baldor Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Baldor Electric Products Offered

12.16.5 Baldor Electric Recent Development

12.17 Allied Motion Technologies

12.17.1 Allied Motion Technologies Corporation Information

12.17.2 Allied Motion Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Allied Motion Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Allied Motion Technologies Products Offered

12.17.5 Allied Motion Technologies Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key AC Electric Motors Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 AC Electric Motors Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”