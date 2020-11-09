Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | SIEMENS, IntelliVision, Robert Bosch GmbH, Cisco Systems

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Market Research Report: SIEMENS, IntelliVision, Robert Bosch GmbH, Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Axis Communications AB, Panasonic, Objectvideo, Inc., Avigilon, Qognify, Honeywell Security, VCA Technology, DVTEL, ObjectVideo, Sony

Types: Cameras

DVR

DVS

Streaming Servers

Others



Applications: BFSI Sector

Government Sector

Healthcare Sector

Industrial Sector

Retail Sector

Transport and Logistics sector



The Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Cameras

1.4.3 DVR

1.4.4 DVS

1.4.5 Streaming Servers

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 BFSI Sector

1.5.3 Government Sector

1.5.4 Healthcare Sector

1.5.5 Industrial Sector

1.5.6 Retail Sector

1.5.7 Transport and Logistics sector

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 SIEMENS

12.1.1 SIEMENS Corporation Information

12.1.2 SIEMENS Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 SIEMENS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 SIEMENS Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Products Offered

12.1.5 SIEMENS Recent Development

12.2 IntelliVision

12.2.1 IntelliVision Corporation Information

12.2.2 IntelliVision Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 IntelliVision Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 IntelliVision Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Products Offered

12.2.5 IntelliVision Recent Development

12.3 Robert Bosch GmbH

12.3.1 Robert Bosch GmbH Corporation Information

12.3.2 Robert Bosch GmbH Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Robert Bosch GmbH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Robert Bosch GmbH Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Products Offered

12.3.5 Robert Bosch GmbH Recent Development

12.4 Cisco Systems, Inc.

12.4.1 Cisco Systems, Inc. Corporation Information

12.4.2 Cisco Systems, Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cisco Systems, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Cisco Systems, Inc. Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Products Offered

12.4.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. Recent Development

12.5 Honeywell International, Inc.

12.5.1 Honeywell International, Inc. Corporation Information

12.5.2 Honeywell International, Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Honeywell International, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Honeywell International, Inc. Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Products Offered

12.5.5 Honeywell International, Inc. Recent Development

12.6 Axis Communications AB

12.6.1 Axis Communications AB Corporation Information

12.6.2 Axis Communications AB Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Axis Communications AB Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Axis Communications AB Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Products Offered

12.6.5 Axis Communications AB Recent Development

12.7 Panasonic

12.7.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.7.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Panasonic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Panasonic Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Products Offered

12.7.5 Panasonic Recent Development

12.8 Objectvideo, Inc.

12.8.1 Objectvideo, Inc. Corporation Information

12.8.2 Objectvideo, Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Objectvideo, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Objectvideo, Inc. Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Products Offered

12.8.5 Objectvideo, Inc. Recent Development

12.9 Avigilon

12.9.1 Avigilon Corporation Information

12.9.2 Avigilon Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Avigilon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Avigilon Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Products Offered

12.9.5 Avigilon Recent Development

12.10 Qognify

12.10.1 Qognify Corporation Information

12.10.2 Qognify Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Qognify Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Qognify Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Products Offered

12.10.5 Qognify Recent Development

12.12 VCA Technology

12.12.1 VCA Technology Corporation Information

12.12.2 VCA Technology Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 VCA Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 VCA Technology Products Offered

12.12.5 VCA Technology Recent Development

12.13 DVTEL

12.13.1 DVTEL Corporation Information

12.13.2 DVTEL Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 DVTEL Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 DVTEL Products Offered

12.13.5 DVTEL Recent Development

12.14 ObjectVideo

12.14.1 ObjectVideo Corporation Information

12.14.2 ObjectVideo Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 ObjectVideo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 ObjectVideo Products Offered

12.14.5 ObjectVideo Recent Development

12.15 Sony

12.15.1 Sony Corporation Information

12.15.2 Sony Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Sony Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Sony Products Offered

12.15.5 Sony Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”