Luxury Watches Market Exploring Future Growth 2020-2027 and Key Players Audemars Piguet, Cie Fianciere Richemont, Citizen, Dinh Van, Dolce & Gabbana

Moreover, luxury watches are considered as a style statement and provide professional, sophisticated, and aesthetic appeal to the person. With increasing technology, wrist watches preferences have been changed from classic to mechanical watches. As it has many features other than only to view time, it can count seconds, milliseconds as well. Smart analog watches can keep a record of heartbeats, footsteps, and many other features that enhance the look of the watch.

Leading Luxury Watches Market Players:

Audemars Piguet, Cie Fianciere Richemont, Citizen, Dinh Van, Dolce & Gabbana, Giorgio Armani, Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA, LVMH Moet, Movado, Richard Mille, Rolex SA, Swatch Group

The global luxury watches market will show potential CAGR in the forecast period from 2020-2027. It is owing to the rising disposable income of the consumer, urbanization, and increasing fashion trends. Additionally, consumers are getting more influenced due to rising social media influencers, and many luxury brands have started promoting their products through bloggers, YouTubers, and other famous Bollywood actors. Thus, this influences the psychology of the person and further drives the demand for luxury watches in the market.

Furthermore, the demand for luxury watches market has boosted in recent years due to the unique strategies used to cater to the market demand and target the youth segment. As they are the ones who are greatly influenced by social media marketing and tries to experiment with a new look, that’s why they choose luxury brands watches to enhance their appeal. Therefore, the demand for global luxury watches has increased in the forecast period.

