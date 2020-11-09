The major drivers boosting the growth of logistics software market are the growing needs of unification amongst the increasingly complex supply chains and increasing demand from developing economies. The increasing cloud-based technological advancement is anticiapted to create opportunities which will increase the demand for logistics software market in the forecast period.

Leading Logistics Software Market Players:

BluJay Solutions Ltd., E2open LLC, Epicor Software Corp., IBM Corporation, JDA Software Group Inc. (Blue Yonder Group, Inc.), Oracle Corp., SAP SE, The Descartes Systems Group Inc., WiseTech Global Ltd., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Logistics software automates transportation management, warehousing, shipping and other logistical functions, thereby supports monitoring the flow of goods and services from supplier to the end user. Factors such as benefits of utilizing logistics software such as proper management of labors, time and cost saving, and advent of digital technology in developing regions are supporting the logistic software market at fast pace.

The “Global Logistics Software Market Analysis to 2027”? is a specialized and in-depth study of the logistics software industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of logistics software market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, enterprise size, and geography. The global logistics software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading logistics software market players and offers trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global logistics software market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The logistics software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of various countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Content:

Market Overview

Competition Analysis by Players

Company (Top Players) Profiles

Logistics Software Market Size by Type and Application

US Market Status and Outlook

EU Development Market Status and Outlook

Japan Market Development Status and Outlook

China Market Status and Outlook

India Logistics Software Market Status and Outlook

Southeast Asia Market Status and Outlook

Market Forecast by Region, Type, and Application

Market Dynamics

Market Effect Factor Analysis

Research Finding/ Conclusion

Appendix

