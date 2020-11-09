Machine Translation Market Trend, Competitive Growth Overview and Forecast to 2027 AppTek, Cloudwords, IBM Corporation, Lionbridge Technologies

Growing penetration of digitalization across industries, the rising need for machine translation services to facilitate communication between trading organizations is the significant factor driving the machine translation market’s growth. However, lack of quality and accuracy, and accessibility of open source translation software may hamper the machine translation market growth. Moreover, rapid adoption of smart devices, growing demand to improve customer experience, and the adoption of cloud-based services is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the machine translation market growth.

Leading Machine Translation Market Players:

AppTek, Cloudwords Inc., IBM Corporation, Lionbridge Technologies, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, PROMT LLC, Raytheon Technologies (Raytheon BBN Technologies), RWS Holdings plc, SDL plc, SYSTRAN S.A.

Machine translation enables instant conversion for textual, image, and audio files from the source language to the target language. Growing Internet penetration, improvement in communication infrastructure, and rising need to reduce operational costs are the key driving factor for the machine translation market during the forecast period. Further, increasing the demand for cost-effective and high-speed translation fuels the growth of the machine translation market.

The “Global Machine Translation Market Analysis to 2027”? is a specialized and in-depth study of the Machine translation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview Machine translation market with detailed market segmentation as of technology, deployment, application, and geography. The global machine translation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading machine translation market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the machine translation market.

The global machine translation market is segmented on the basis of technology, deployment, application. On the basis of technology the market is segmented as statistical machine translation (SMT), rule-based machine translation (RBMT), neural machine translation, others. On the basis of deployment the market is segmented as on-premise, cloud. On the basis of application the market is segmented as automotive, BFSI, e-commerce, electronics, healthcare, it and telecommunications, military and defense, others.

