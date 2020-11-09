Dairy Market Demand, Rising Trends and Technology Advancements 2020 to 2025

The Market Intelligence Data has published the obtain ability of a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Dairy Market. The report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Global Dairy Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% to reach USD 703.5 Billion by 2024.

Prominent Key Players – Arla Foods Amba, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., China Mengniu Dairy Co., Ltd., Sodiaal, Kraft Heinz Company, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, Royal Friesland Campina N.V., Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd., Nestle S.A., Dean Foods Company, Saputo Inc., Danone S.A., Parmalat S.P.A., Unilever N.V., Megmilk Snow Brand Co., Ltd.

Scope of the Report

Global Dairy Market is segmented by product types such a Milk, Cheese, Butter, Cream, Yoghurt, Dairy Desserts, Others. The other dairy-based products include sour cream, Quark and fromage frais and by Distribution channel as supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, specialist stores, and Geography.

Key Trends

Lactose-Free Dairy Driving sales

More than 5% of US population is Lactose Intolerant and more than 10% of Europe and 90% of China population are Lactose intolerant. Lactose intolerant dairy is driving sales in these markets. People perceive products with low levels of lactose and sugar to be better for them. The offer of lactose-free products is now more and more diversified. Products with less lactose content, lactose-free dairies, yoghurts, milk or cheeses, lactose-intolerant consumers have access to a dizzying array of choices on the store shelves. The United States accounts for 29% of all the Lactose-free food consumed around the world. Lactose-free dairy is growing at a CAGR of 7%.

Market Overview

Global milk output in 2018 is estimated at 843 million tonnes, an increase of 2.2% from 2017, driven by production expansions in India, Turkey, the European Union, Pakistan, the United States of America and Argentina, but partially offset by declines in China and Ukraine, among few others.Increasing demand is driven by a growing population, higher income, and more health consciousness. The global market is highly dominated by milk followed by butter, and cheese. Yoghurt and frozen desserts remain the fastest growing market globally.Global butter exports expanded by 7.5% in 2018, mainly contributed by countries like New Zealand, the United States of America and India, However, the European Union market for butter has declined.

Regional Analysis For Dairy Market Market:

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the «Dairy Market Market in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Dairy Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

