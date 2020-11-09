Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Demand, Rising Trends and Technology Advancements 2020 to 2025

The Market Intelligence Data has published the obtain ability of a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market. The report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Competitive Landscape

The global EPS market is fragmented, with major players being SABIC, BASF SE, INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH, among others. The market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of Chinese players.

Key Trends

Increasing Demand from the Building and Construction Industry

Expanded Polystyrene, owing to its properties of lightweight, durability, thermal efficiency, shock absorption, moisture resistance, usability, etc., is used in building and construction sector. It is used in making roofs, walls, floor insulation, closed cavity walls, road construction, etc.For construction insulation applications, the EPS foam is used for Rigid Cellular Polystyrene Thermal Insulation. This ASTM C578 standard addresses the physical properties and performance characteristics of EPS foam, as it relates to thermal insulation in construction applications.In construction sector, EPS is used in combination with other materials, such as steel (in sandwich panels, used for cold store construction), concrete (as an insulation core in tilt up wall panels), gypsum, and plasterboard (as skins for ceiling panels and other prefabricated components). Sheathing is one of the most basic and widely-used applications for EPS insulation in residential and commercial construction.Floorings and ceilings account for the largest market share of EPS application in the construction sector, followed by roofing systems. Moreover, EPS roofing insulation is used in roofing systems and provides cost-effective and consistent thermal performance.Increasing energy prices are forcing consumers to work toward increasing thermal efficiency of constructions to reduce their energy consumption, thus driving the market for EPS-based roofing systems. Owing to all the aforementioned factors, the market for expanded polystyrene is likely to grow during the forecast period.

Market Overview

The global expanded polystyrene (eps) market is estimated to witness a healthy growth, at an estimated CAGR of around 5%, over the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the market studied are growth in construction industry in the Asia-Pacific & Eastern Europe, and advantage over competitive materials.Factors such as strict governmental regulations and decreasing demand from packaging industry are likely to hinder the markets growth.Recycling in EPS Industry is likely to create opportunities for the market in the coming years.Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market and is also likely to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period

Regional Analysis For Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Market:

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the «Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Market in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

