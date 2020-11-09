Point-of-care Diagnostics Market Demand, Growth and Enhancement in Medical Sector 2020 to 2025

The Market Intelligence Data has published the obtain ability of a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Point-of-care Diagnostics Market. The report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

The point-of-care diagnostics market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.8%, over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The point-of-care diagnostics market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. With rising prevalence of diseases and increasing number of aging population, other players are also expected to enter the market. Some of the major players of the market are Abbott, Siemens AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Johnson and Johnson, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, among others.

Key Trends

Blood Glucose Testing is Expected to Hold Major Revenue Share in the Type of Product Segment

Blood glucose testing point-of-care diagnostics captured the largest share in 2019, due to the success of hand-held glucose meters, owing to their high adoption rate among the population across the world. Periodic monitoring of glucose level is of vital importance for diabetic patients, which has encouraged the adoption of POC among diabetic patients in this segment. Other advantages associated with hand-held glucose meters are the portability and easy operability. The rising prevalence of diabetes across the world is expected to boost the segment growth in the future.

Market Overview

One of the major factors responsible for the growth of the market is the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases in developing economies. The prevalence of chronic diseases, like diabetes, rheumatism, or cancer, is increasing globally, due to various reasons, such as an increase in the geriatric population, sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy food habits, and environmental factors. For instance, chronic diseases kill more than 38 million people each year, globally. Cardiovascular diseases account for most chronic disease deaths, or 17.5 million people, annually, followed by cancers (8.2 million), respiratory diseases (4 million), and diabetes (1.5 million). The aforementioned diseases account for 82% of all chronic disorder deaths. Point-of-care diagnostics is gaining wide acceptance by different patients across the world, as samples are collected from the patients location for performing tests, and the results can be achieved in very less time, due to the use of micro fluids, chips, and nano diagnostics.

Regional Analysis For Point-of-care Diagnostics Market Market:

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the «Point-of-care Diagnostics Market Market in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

