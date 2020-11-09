Torpedo Market Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size & Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2027

A torpedo is a self-powered underwater missile or weapon with an explosive warhead designed to blowup either from a submarine or a ship. It is sometimes dropped from an aircraft targeted to explode on attainment a target. A modern torpedo comprises sophisticated devices for controlling its direction and depth, as per a predetermined plan or to retaliate to signals received from an external source.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The torpedo market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period owing to rising military spending of several countries on sophisticated weapons due to growing conflicts. Also, the rising terrorism threat worldwide, and issues concerning border security is boosting the torpedo market. Furthermore, the development of indigenous torpedo is offering prosperous opportunities to the torpedo market.

Major key players covered in this report:

1.ASELSAN AS

2.Atlas Elektronik GmbH

3.BAE Systems

4.Honeywell International Inc.

5.Leonardo SpA

6.Lockheed Martin Corporation

7.Northrop Grumman Corporation

8.Raytheon Company

9.Rosoboronexport

10.Saab AB

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Torpedo market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Torpedo market segments and regions.

The research on the Torpedo market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Torpedo market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Torpedo market.

Torpedo Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

