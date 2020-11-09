The Health Information Exchange Market to grow in the wake of incorporation of the latest technology

Health information exchange infrastructure is being developed for data distribution and sharing between providers and also to support the sharing of the health information records across providers in various geographic regions of the country. Health information exchange will drive the sharing of the data amongst the providers and health systems via the Nationwide Health Information Exchange Network. HIMSS is actively engaged in the development of Health information exchanges and HIMSS also provides a wide range of tools and statistical resources for interested professionals across the globe in Health information exchange. Health information exchange permits doctors, nurses, pharmacists, providers and patients to accurately and securely access and share any vital health information through Health information exchange with speed, safety, and quality.

For more insights into the Market, request a sample of this report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/16435

Although Health information exchange is widespread available, a maximum number of medical information is stored on paper. Sharing of these medical information happens through fax or emails or by the patients themselves. Health information exchange can’t substitute the patient-provider communication, but it can surely increase the completeness of the patient’s records which will have the patient’s history, present medications, and other health-related information. Timely sharing of important patient information can help in decision making in critical times. Patient information transfer through Health information exchange can avoid readmissions, medication errors will improve diagnoses and will even reduce duplicate testing. Like for example, if Lab results are obtained electronically through health information exchange and incorporated into a provider’s Electronic health records, a list of patients will directly be generated, the provider can schedule necessary follow-ups with the patients and arrange appointments regarding medication.

For Information On The Research Methodology request here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/16435

Health Information Exchange Market: Dynamics

Health information exchange market has many driving factors at its end. Decentralized treatments and increasing incidences of cardiac arrests will enhance the health information exchange market.

Health information exchange market is increasing due to the usefulness during the emergency cases where the doctors need to know the patient’s history and medications to start new treatments for any new disease observed. Restraining factors of the Health information exchange market may be the data breaches. Data breaches in the health information exchange can be dangerous as the data can be obtained by anybody and can be mis-utilized. Health information exchange market is not available at all hospitals and clinical laboratories across therefore it will not be available for all. The main opportunity in the health information exchange market is that it can be integrated with different operating systems at the hospitals, labs, and clinics. Health information exchange systems can be integrated with revenue cycle management and core administration. Advanced technology can pose to be the threat to the health information exchange market.

To receive extensive list of important regions, Request TOC here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/16435

Health Information Exchange Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the Health information exchange market can be segmented into,

Directed Health information Exchange

Query-based Health information Exchange

Consumer Mediated Health information Exchange

Directed Exchange sends and receives healthcare information electronically between providers for a coordinated care securely. The query-based exchange allows a provider provide or ask for a patient’s information from another provider mostly for an unplanned treatment. Consumer-mediated exchange enables the patients to save and control the use of their health information amongst providers.

On the basis of end users, the Health information exchange market can be segmented into,

Pharmacies Health information exchange

Provider Health information exchange

Patient Health information exchange

On the basis of Set up, the Health information exchange market can be segmented into,

Private Health information exchange

Public Health information exchange

On the basis of Implementation Model, the Health information exchange market can be segmented into,

Federated Health information exchange

Centralized Health information exchange

Hybrid Health information exchange

On the basis of Application, the Health information exchange market can be segmented into,

Workflow management

Secure messaging

Internal interfacing

Web-portal development

Others (PHR and CDM)

On the basis of Solution, the Health information exchange market can be segmented into,

Portal-centric Health information exchange

Messaging-centric Health information exchange

Platform-centric solutions Health information exchange

On the basis of Region, the Health information exchange market can be segmented into,

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Health Information Exchange Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America has the largest market share of the health information exchange market, trailed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The Greater share of the health information exchange market in North America is attributed to the rising figures of accountable care organizations in US and Canada to increase the healthcare facilities. Furthermore, Asia Pacific health information exchange market is projected to grow at the highest growth rate.

Health Information Exchange Market: Key Players

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Infor, Inc. (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, Covisint Corporation (U.S), RelayHealth Corporation (U.S.), Optum, Inc. (U.S.), Epic Corporation Inc. (U.S.), Orion Health (New Zealand) and eClinicalWorks (U.S.) are selected key players in the health information exchange market globally.