Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Market 2020 Key Factors and Emerging Opportunities with Current Trends Analysis 2026 | Electrolux, Haier(including GE Appliance), LG Electronics

The report titled Global Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Electrolux, Haier(including GE Appliance), LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Whirlpool, Asko, Crosslee, Gorenje, Hoovers, Kenmore Appliances, Miele, Midea, Panasonic, Robert Bosch, Smeg
Market Segmentation by Product: Capacity≤9Kg
Capacity: 9-12Kg
Capacity≥ 12 Kg
Market Segmentation by Application: Online Sales
Offline Sales
The Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) market?
Table of Contents:
1 Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Market Overview
1.1 Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Product Overview
1.2 Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Market Segment by Capacity
1.2.1 Capacity≤9Kg
1.2.2 Capacity: 9-12Kg
1.2.3 Capacity≥ 12 Kg
1.3 Global Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Market Size by Capacity (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Market Size Overview by Capacity (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Historic Market Size Review by Capacity (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Capacity (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Capacity (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Capacity (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Market Size Forecast by Capacity (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Capacity (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Capacity (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Capacity (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Capacity (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Sales Breakdown by Capacity (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Sales Breakdown by Capacity (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Sales Breakdown by Capacity (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Sales Breakdown by Capacity (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Sales Breakdown by Capacity (2015-2020)
2 Global Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
4 Global Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) by Application
4.1 Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Segment by Application
4.1.1 Online Sales
4.1.2 Offline Sales
4.2 Global Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) by Application
4.5.2 Europe Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) by Application
5 North America Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6 Europe Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
8 Latin America Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Business
10.1 Electrolux
10.1.1 Electrolux Corporation Information
10.1.2 Electrolux Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 Electrolux Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Electrolux Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Products Offered
10.1.5 Electrolux Recent Developments
10.2 Haier(including GE Appliance)
10.2.1 Haier(including GE Appliance) Corporation Information
10.2.2 Haier(including GE Appliance) Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 Haier(including GE Appliance) Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Electrolux Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Products Offered
10.2.5 Haier(including GE Appliance) Recent Developments
10.3 LG Electronics
10.3.1 LG Electronics Corporation Information
10.3.2 LG Electronics Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 LG Electronics Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 LG Electronics Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Products Offered
10.3.5 LG Electronics Recent Developments
10.4 Samsung Electronics
10.4.1 Samsung Electronics Corporation Information
10.4.2 Samsung Electronics Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 Samsung Electronics Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Samsung Electronics Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Products Offered
10.4.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Developments
10.5 Whirlpool
10.5.1 Whirlpool Corporation Information
10.5.2 Whirlpool Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 Whirlpool Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Whirlpool Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Products Offered
10.5.5 Whirlpool Recent Developments
10.6 Asko
10.6.1 Asko Corporation Information
10.6.2 Asko Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 Asko Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Asko Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Products Offered
10.6.5 Asko Recent Developments
10.7 Crosslee
10.7.1 Crosslee Corporation Information
10.7.2 Crosslee Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 Crosslee Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Crosslee Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Products Offered
10.7.5 Crosslee Recent Developments
10.8 Gorenje
10.8.1 Gorenje Corporation Information
10.8.2 Gorenje Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 Gorenje Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Gorenje Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Products Offered
10.8.5 Gorenje Recent Developments
10.9 Hoovers
10.9.1 Hoovers Corporation Information
10.9.2 Hoovers Description, Business Overview
10.9.3 Hoovers Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Hoovers Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Products Offered
10.9.5 Hoovers Recent Developments
10.10 Kenmore Appliances
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Kenmore Appliances Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Kenmore Appliances Recent Developments
10.11 Miele
10.11.1 Miele Corporation Information
10.11.2 Miele Description, Business Overview
10.11.3 Miele Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Miele Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Products Offered
10.11.5 Miele Recent Developments
10.12 Midea
10.12.1 Midea Corporation Information
10.12.2 Midea Description, Business Overview
10.12.3 Midea Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Midea Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Products Offered
10.12.5 Midea Recent Developments
10.13 Panasonic
10.13.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
10.13.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview
10.13.3 Panasonic Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Panasonic Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Products Offered
10.13.5 Panasonic Recent Developments
10.14 Robert Bosch
10.14.1 Robert Bosch Corporation Information
10.14.2 Robert Bosch Description, Business Overview
10.14.3 Robert Bosch Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Robert Bosch Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Products Offered
10.14.5 Robert Bosch Recent Developments
10.15 Smeg
10.15.1 Smeg Corporation Information
10.15.2 Smeg Description, Business Overview
10.15.3 Smeg Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Smeg Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Products Offered
10.15.5 Smeg Recent Developments
11 Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Industry Trends
11.4.2 Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Market Drivers
11.4.3 Clothes Dryers (Dryer-only) Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
