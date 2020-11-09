The Aluminum Free Food Pouch Market to Scale new heights in the next decade

A lot of changes are occurring in the food packaging system from the way the food is produced to how it is distributed, stored processed and retailed. Food pouches are common flexible packaging formats for retort food products. They combine the advantages of traditional, rigid reportable food packaging with the modern, flexible material. The aluminum free pouch is designed for packaging of food and is having numerous technical advantages. Also, packages are required to be recyclable and easily disposable therefore most of the companies have switched to using the European and USA patented Ensobarr barrier coating, which replaces the aluminum laminating in packaging boards.

Aluminum-Free Food Pouch Market: Drivers and Restraints

The aluminum free food pouches with value added features which continue to stimulate the growth for pouches overall, with spouted pouches and retort pouches posting fast gains. The aluminum free food pouch market can be segmented by material type, a pouch type, by its application and by region. By material type, the market is segmented into flexible plastic which includes films and sheet, rigid plastic and others. By pouch type the market can be segmented into flat pouches, stand up pouches and others by the application it can be segmented into vacuum, resalable, retort, spouted and stuck market. Basis region the market is segmented into North America, Europe and emerging countries of Asia-Pacific. Many of the fresh food packaging companies are shifting to aluminum free food pouches as it offers customization and provides immense scope to create new designs and also these pouches are eco-friendly as they are non-toxic and biodegradable.

Aluminum-Free Food Pouch Market: Segmentation

With the general use of packaging and development of modern techniques for food and safety and commercialization, efficient packaging has become necessary for all food types from fresh produce to ready to eat meals. The Aluminum free food pouch also known as the all free pouch are so designed having numerous advantages which includes superior barrier property, perfect airtightness, Optimal puncture resistance to preserve the organoleptic qualities of the food, diverse options for easy opening, roto printing to optimize product communication, customization of the pouch according to desired visual effects like glossy, matt, transparent etc. Also packing food in plastic is much more convenient as users can view the contents of the pouch which is not possible in aluminum pouches and also aluminum reacts with the acids in acidic food. Therefore, most of the companies are opting for making aluminum free food pouches.

Aluminum-Free Food Pouch Market: Region-wise Outlook

The use of aluminum free food pouches is widely accepted by the consumers as they are lightweight and easy to handle ecofriendly. Also, these pouches are more cost effective as compared to aluminum pouches as they offer flexibility and ensure better shelf visibility, thereby driving the growth of this market. Region wise Asia Pacific is leading the market due to increasing number of customers in middle class, which are more appealed towards cost effective aluminum free pouches especially India and China but this can only be credited due to high population in these countries and according to the per capita consumption of these pouches. The market in Asia Pacific is followed by Europe and North America markets respectively.

Aluminum-Free Food Pouch Market: Key Players

Product innovation and expansion are the key strategies adopted by major players in the aluminum-free food pouch market. Some of the key players in this market are Astrapak Limited, Berry Plastic Corporation, Covers, Mondi Group, and Sonoco. These companies provide aluminum free food pouches as they have good expertise and more experience gained over the years which has improved their practices and processes to become more efficient.