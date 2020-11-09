Organic Fertilizers Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2027: AgroCare Canada, Inc; Biostar Renewables, LLC; Coromandel International Limited

According to the latest market study on “Organic FertilizersMarket Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis -by Source (Plant, Animal, Mineral); Crop Type (Cereals And Grains, Oilseed and Pulses, Fruits and Vegetables, Others); Form (Dry, Liquid)and Geography,” the market was valued atUS$ 6,181.99million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 15,168.62million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during 2019–2027. The report highlights key driving factors and prominent market players along with their developments in the market.

AgroCare Canada, Inc; Biostar Renewables, LLC; Coromandel International Limited; Italpollina S.p.A; Midwestern BioAg; Perfect Blend, LLC; Sustane Natural Fertilizer, Inc; National Fertilizers Limited; Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited; and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company are among the well-established players in the global organic fertilizers market.

Organic fertilizers’ main function is to offer nutrients in organic forms that are derived from organic materials of plant or animal origin. Organic fertilizers provide sustainable agricultural benefits to farmers, growers, consumers, and protects the environment at large. These fertilizers are free from harmful chemicals that can cause water pollution, air pollution, acidification of soil, and chemical burns to crops. They nurture the soil with organic matter that reduces the dependency on chemical inputs and boosts the nutrient efficiency of soil. The organic fertilizers restore and maintain soil fertility to nurture plant growth. They enhance the biological activities & biodiversity in the soil. The organic fertilizers boost the water efficiency of the soil, which in turn makes the crops more resilient and drought resistant.

Organic fertilizers are produced from natural sources such as animal matter, manure, vegetable matter, and human excreta. It is a vital element that promotes the growth of micro-organisms present in the soil. The nutritional content of the organic fertilizer depends upon its composition. Organic fertilizers are easy to use and are also food safe compared to synthetic fertilizers. Synthetic fertilizers can cause harm to the environment as well as to the living creatures, due to which the companies have developed organic fertilizers to reduce the damage. The increase in organic farming is one of the important factors driving the growth of the organic fertilizer market. The growing health awareness among consumers is driving the demand for organic products. As consumers consider organic products as safe and healthy, there has been a significant increase in organic farming across the world.

The COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace globally. Lockdowns travel bans, and business shutdown measures implemented to the spread of infection have led to limitations on the supplies of chemical and materials products. This represents a significant loss for organic fertilizer manufacturers.

Based on the source, the organic fertilizer market is segmented into plants, animals, and minerals.The animal segment accounted for the largest share in the market in 2018, and the plant fertilizer segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during 2019–2027. Animals, fish, and birds proffer organic fertilizers that help the plants to grow. Animal-based organic fertilizers also contain nitrogen, phosphorous, and potassium that act as the primary nutrient for the growth of plants. Supplementing the soil nutrients with animal-based organic fertilizers such as manure, bat or seabird guano, blood meal, bone meal, and fish products makes the soil suitable for the growth of fruits, vegetables, and other crops. Animal manures provide a lot of organic matter to the soil but contain a low nutrient value. However, chicken manure has high nitrogen content.

