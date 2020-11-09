Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit market.

The global data center rack power distribution unit market size was valued at USD 1.39 billion in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2021 to 2027. Owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, people are advised to stay at home as a preventive measure. Several companies are following work from home policy not only to protect their employees but also to serve their customers. This has led to an increase in the digital traffic and usage of online communication services. Data centers are playing a crucial role in safeguarding and maintaining secure digital infrastructure during this uncertain time. This crisis is expected to shift the focus towards the importance of improved digital infrastructure, coupled with data centers, thereby paving way for the market growth.

Furthermore, the power distribution unit (PDU) regulates the voltage in data centers and provides real-time information related to the power supply. They manage power efficiently in case of equipment failures. These factors are expected to positively impact market growth. Additionally, the market is driven by the growing adoption of cloud-based services. Cloud service providers are engaged in investing in constructing new facilities as well as renovating their existing data centers for managing power efficiently. However, owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the expansion of several manufacturing facilities is shut down in order to ensure the safety of employees and citizens.

Nevertheless, companies are focused on providing remote access to their employees in order to maintain business continuity. PDU providers are focusing on offering solutions that are equipped with monitoring capabilities. These solutions ensure optimum utilization of available resources and have capabilities of controlled power consumption. They assist organizations in reducing their power usage, carbon footprint, and increase the efficiency of data centers. Thus, the demand for intelligent rack PDUs is estimated to rise from 2020 to 2027.

Modern data center requires technologically advanced products and systems that meet the market needs and requirements related to capability, reliability, and quality. Numerous organizations are developing products that can manage power consumption effectively and increase energy efficiency, considering the rise in power usage. Furthermore, increasing applications of containerized data centers are expected to drive the market from 2020 to 2027. A portable data center that is installed in a shipping container is known as a containerized data center. It is a part of a modular data center in which every module can host IT, cooling, and other power equipment.

Rising temperature in data centers leads to the demand for cooling systems, thereby reducing additional expenses associated with cooling the equipment. However, along with the rising temperature in data center facilities, the exhaust temperature is also increasing. Thus, PDUs with high ambient temperature ratings are integral for avoiding equipment failures due to overheating. These aforementioned factors have led to the demand for power distribution units with a high rating, which is estimated to fuel the data center rack power distribution unit market growth over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Data centers that have witnessed power shortages have increased over the past few years. This has led to an unavoidable interruption in business processes and has prompted operators to equip their data centers with power units to avoid disruptions and ensure frequent power supply. However, complexity in data center designs is a major factor restricting market growth. The introduction of smart and high-density power distribution units is expected to open new avenues for the market over the forecast period.

Product Insights: Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market

The non-intelligent segment held the largest market share of 54.59% in 2019. The non-intelligent rack power distribution units, which have only input load monitoring and power distribution functionalities, held the largest share of over 50.0% in 2019. Factors such as increased demand for power and load monitoring capabilities in data centers and cost-effectiveness are anticipated to boost the segment growth over the forecast period. Additionally, these power distribution units fulfill the requirements of various data centers as they accurately distribute current and voltage within the IT infrastructure.

The intelligent rack PDU segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period. The intelligent rack PDU is further bifurcated into Metered PDU and Switched PDU. This is attributed to the shift of various organizations towards hyper-converged infrastructure. Additionally, features such as input metering, network connectivity, and output metering are expected to increase their demand.

Regional Insights: Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market

North America lead the market with a share of over 35.0% in 2019. This is attributed to the presence of key players such as APC Corp; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP; and Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc. U.S. is considered to be a major contributor in terms of revenue owing to the increasing adoption of online shopping, which has led to retailers having data centers in their own premises or lease storage space from third-party service providers. Furthermore, colocation providers in this region are significantly investing in constructing additional data centers to enhance their global footprint, which is subsequently fueling the regional market growth.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. Growing preference for digitalization is anticipated to encourage the adoption of cloud-based services and in turn, necessitate the utilization of data centers during the forecast period. Companies such as Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Google LLC; and IBM Corporation are expanding their cloud-based services in this region. Furthermore, rising spending on IT infrastructure in countries, such as Japan, China, and India, is fueling the demand for power distribution units in the region.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market

The market is consolidated and has been characterized by intense competition due to the presence of major companies. Market players are focusing on introducing new products to leverage their offerings and gain a competitive advantage over other players. For instance, in January 2019, Eaton announced the launch of its new high-density rack power distribution unit platform in North America. The newly launched PDU platform has several features that facilitate the needs of multi-cloud environments.

Similarly, several market players are engaged in mergers, strategic partnerships, regional expansion, and acquisitions to expand their market presence. For instance, in May 2019, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP announced the opening of its new office in Manchester, U.K. to expand its business in the region. Furthermore, in January 2020, Enlogic announced the opening of its new power distribution unit manufacturing facility in India. The new facility has a capacity of manufacturing 50,000 PDUs annually.

APC Corp (Schneider Electric)

Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.

Eaton; Enlogic

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Raritan, Inc.

Server Technology, Inc.

Tripp Lite

Vertiv Group Corp

