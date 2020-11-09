Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Controlled Release Drug Delivery market.

The global controlled release drug delivery market size was valued at USD 26.7 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Changing prescription patterns and increasing preference of physicians for controlled release systems over the conventional drug delivery systems are the key growth drivers. Benefits such as high-therapeutic efficacy, better patient compliance, and reduced treatment cost are expected to contribute to the growth. Moreover, being a part of a highly competitive and fragmented market, pharmaceutical companies are pro-active with the changing requirements and are continuously investing in developing controlled release drug delivery system, thereby significantly driving the demand.

Constantly rising R&D spending by pharmaceutical development companies for developing efficient therapy for chronic and non-communicable diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and hypertension is expected to increase market growth. For instance, Taris an R&D based biomedical companys pipeline product TAR-200 (Gemcitabine) indicated for the treatment of bladder cancer includes a controlled release drug delivery system. Johnson & Johnson will complete the acquisition of Taris Biomedical in 2020. The companys lead investigational product TAR-200 is reported to be one of the main factors encouraging this transaction.

Rising geriatric and pediatric population globally is one of the major factors driving the market growth, largely due to the non-adherence to the medication regimen as it is very common among these age-groups. Geriatric population suffers from compromised physical, mental, and biological functions that affect their medicine intake. Also, their body cannot tolerate high doses and harsh side-effects of drugs. Thus, the demand for controlled release drug delivery system is expected to witness growth with steeply rising patient population.

Controlled release drug delivery allows significant reduction in dose and dosage frequency, prevent abnormal fluctuations of plasma drug levels, improves efficacy, enhance patient compliance, and achieve uniform drug effect of the administered drug. In comparison to traditional delivery systems, the control releases drug delivery systems achieve a prolonged therapeutic effect, delivering drug at the target site at a pre-determined that too at a predictable drug release kinetics. Thus, with several added benefits offered by the controlled release delivery system, their adoption is expected to increase at a notable rate over the forecast period.

Technology Insights: Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market

Based on technology, the controlled release drug delivery market has been segmented into Wurster technique, coacervation, micro encapsulation, implants, transdermal, targeted delivery, and others. Targeted delivery held the largest market share in 2019 as a large number of market participants have a strong portfolio for the technology. Targeted delivery offers preferred site of action and can aid in allowing drugs to be away from sites that might lead to drug toxicity. Since these systems provide increased bioavailability, targeted technologies provide localization of drug, which leads to improved absorption, reduced fluctuation in circulating drug levels, and low risk of side-effects its a commonly preferred drug delivery technology.

Rising demand to improve the shelf-life and achieve controlled drug release of highly complex and unstable molecules such as proteins, vitamins, and antioxidants are expected to foster the growth of the microencapsulation segment over the forecast period. For instance, vitamin A is characterized by poor water solubility and chemical stability, but when microencapsulated the shelf life of product increases, concomitantly helping in achieving controlled drug release.

Implantable systems provide improved efficiency, reduced side-effects, convenience, and ensure linear delivery of drugs over a specified period. Coacervates represent a novel class of drug delivery vehicles, developed as carriers of small molecule drugs and proteins. These include heparin-based coacervates holding synthetic polycations for controlled delivery of growth factor. With increasing usage of these systems, they are anticipated to command considerable market share in near future.

Application Insights: Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market

Based on application, the market has been classified into injectables, drug eluting stents. oral controlled, transdermal and ocular patches, infusion pumps, and metered dose inhalers. The oral controlled segment was the leading revenue contributor in 2019 owing to frequent usage and availability.

Metered dose inhaler is another lucrative segment that is expected to expand at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Rising prevalence of respiratory disorders, frequent product, and technological advancements are the factors expected to drive the segment growth in the forthcoming years. For instance, Gofire Inc., a medical technology company introduced a metered dose inhaler in 2019. The product features a unique dose completion alert signal assuring accurate dosing. Aradigm Corporations current product pipeline consists of three drugs for treatment of bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and smoking cessation that make use of metered dose inhalers as they are relatively easier for administering drugs.

Injectables held a considerably large market share in 2019 owing to wide product diversity and usage in treatment of various diseases. Long acting injectables are preferred to conventional forms of delivery as they offer several advantages, including predictable drug release profile during a definite period of time, enhanced patient compliance, improved systemic availability of drugs, ease of application, and thus an overall reduction on medical costs incurred.

Release Mechanism Insights: Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market

Based on release mechanism, the market has been divided into activation modulated, micro reservoir feedback regulated, partition controlled, polymer matrix systems, and chemically activated systems. Feedback regulated drug delivery systems accounted for a large market share in 2019 owing to their therapeutic efficiency in the treatment of disorders such as diabetes. Additionally, with increasing R&D activities being conducted to exploit the potential of feedback regulated controlled drug delivery systems as antidotes are expected to aid in the market growth.

Chemically activated systems consist of pH activated, hydrolysis activated, and enzyme activated systems. The ability to respond promptly and specifically to the metabolite of interest that results in improved drug therapy is the factor driving the growth of the segment. For instance, optimum and controlled release of insulin is established in hyperglycemic patients using an enzyme activated release mechanism.

Chemically activated delivery systems have been gaining tremendous popularity. Market players are investing in the segment to strengthen their product portfolio. For instance, LYRICA Pregabalin and QuilliChew ER chewable tablets, marketed by Pfizer, Inc., are chemically activated delivery systems that offer controlled release. The segment is projected to represent sizeable market share throughout the forecast period.

Regional Insights: Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market

In 2019, North America was the leading regional market. Supportive government initiatives for the development of controlled release drug delivery along with growing investments in R&D are expected to propel the regional market growth. Besides this, presence of prominent market players is promoting the product adoption. Increasing burden of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiac disorders is aiding the market growth. Spiraling utilization of the systems for the treatment of hypertension is one of the key trends escalating the growth of regional market.

Europe accounted for the second largest market share in 2019 owing to increasing R&D activities and presence of major pharmaceutical companies in the region. With significant rise in patients suffering from chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), the regional market is poised to tread along a healthy growth track in the forthcoming years.

Asia Pacific is likely to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region has been gaining global attention due to increasing development of the pharmaceutical industry, especially in India and China. Presence of large geriatric population in Japan is another major factor triggering product adoption.

Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market Share Insights

Key market participants include Orbis Biosciences, Inc.; Merck and Co., Inc.; Alkermes plc; Johnson and Johnson; Coating Place, Inc.; Corium International, Inc.; Depomed, Inc.; Pfizer, Inc; Aradigm Corporation; and Capsugel. The market is highly fragmented as several developers are engaged in development of drugs that cater to specific patient requirements.

Various companies make use of a wide range of technologies that ensure controlled release. Major pharmaceutical companies are also indulged in implementing controlled release to increase consumer base and product penetration. Thus, the market consists of various players facing intense competition from other players and new entrants.

In addition, key participants emgage in mergers and acquisitions to expand their existing product portfolios. For instance, in January 2016, Capsugel announced completion of acquisition of Xcelience and Powdersize, which aided the company to expand its existing resources with respect to its dosage form solutions business segment.

Major players also engage in development of novel controlled release drug delivery technologies. For instance, in October 2015, Capsugel announced launch of enTRinsic drug delivery technology that provides complete enteric protection along with targeted release into upper gastrointestinal tract for a variety of compounds.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027.

