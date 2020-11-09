Plastic Casters Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast by 2026 | Colson Group, Tente International, ZONWE HOLDING GROUP

“

[Los Angeles], [United States], November 2020,– – The Plastic Casters Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Plastic Casters Sales Market Report 2020] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Plastic Casters report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Plastic Casters market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Plastic Casters specifications, and company profiles. The Plastic Casters study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

The market size section gives the Plastic Casters market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Plastic Casters industry over a defined period.

Key Manufacturers of Plastic Casters Market include: Colson Group, Tente International, ZONWE HOLDING GROUP, Blickle, TAKIGEN, TELLURE, Darcor, Flywheel Metalwork, ER Wagner, Samsongcaster, CEBORA, Regal Castors, RWM Casters, Jacob Holtz, Qingdao Shinhee, Dersheng, Caster Connection

Plastic Casters Market Types include: PU Caster

PA Caster

PP Caster

PE Caster

POM Caster

PC Caster



Plastic Casters Market Applications include: Medical

Industrial

Furniture

Logistics

Food Industry

Shopping Cart

Airport

Laboratory

Hotel

Others



The research covers the current market size of the [Global Plastic Casters Sales Market Report 2020] and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.,. The in-depth information by segments of Plastic Casters market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the [Global Plastic Casters Sales Market Report 2020].

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global Plastic Casters Sales Market Report 2020]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Plastic Casters in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Table of Contents:

1 Plastic Casters Market Overview

1.1 Plastic Casters Product Scope

1.2 Plastic Casters Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Plastic Casters Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 PU Caster

1.2.3 PA Caster

1.2.4 PP Caster

1.2.5 PE Caster

1.2.6 POM Caster

1.2.7 PC Caster

1.3 Plastic Casters Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Plastic Casters Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Medical

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Furniture

1.3.5 Logistics

1.3.6 Food Industry

1.3.7 Shopping Cart

1.3.8 Airport

1.3.9 Laboratory

1.3.10 Hotel

1.3.11 Others

1.4 Plastic Casters Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Plastic Casters Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Plastic Casters Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Plastic Casters Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Plastic Casters Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Plastic Casters Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Plastic Casters Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Plastic Casters Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Plastic Casters Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Plastic Casters Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Plastic Casters Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Plastic Casters Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Plastic Casters Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Plastic Casters Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Plastic Casters Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Plastic Casters Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Plastic Casters Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Plastic Casters Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Plastic Casters Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Plastic Casters Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Plastic Casters Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Plastic Casters Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Plastic Casters as of 2019)

3.4 Global Plastic Casters Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Plastic Casters Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Plastic Casters Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Plastic Casters Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Plastic Casters Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Plastic Casters Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Plastic Casters Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Plastic Casters Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Plastic Casters Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Plastic Casters Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Plastic Casters Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Plastic Casters Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Plastic Casters Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Plastic Casters Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Plastic Casters Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Plastic Casters Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Plastic Casters Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Plastic Casters Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Plastic Casters Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Plastic Casters Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Plastic Casters Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Plastic Casters Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Plastic Casters Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Plastic Casters Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Plastic Casters Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Plastic Casters Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Plastic Casters Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Plastic Casters Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Plastic Casters Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Plastic Casters Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Plastic Casters Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Plastic Casters Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Plastic Casters Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Plastic Casters Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Plastic Casters Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Plastic Casters Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Plastic Casters Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Plastic Casters Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Plastic Casters Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Plastic Casters Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Plastic Casters Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Plastic Casters Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Plastic Casters Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Plastic Casters Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Plastic Casters Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Plastic Casters Business

12.1 Colson Group

12.1.1 Colson Group Corporation Information

12.1.2 Colson Group Business Overview

12.1.3 Colson Group Plastic Casters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Colson Group Plastic Casters Products Offered

12.1.5 Colson Group Recent Development

12.2 Tente International

12.2.1 Tente International Corporation Information

12.2.2 Tente International Business Overview

12.2.3 Tente International Plastic Casters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Tente International Plastic Casters Products Offered

12.2.5 Tente International Recent Development

12.3 ZONWE HOLDING GROUP

12.3.1 ZONWE HOLDING GROUP Corporation Information

12.3.2 ZONWE HOLDING GROUP Business Overview

12.3.3 ZONWE HOLDING GROUP Plastic Casters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 ZONWE HOLDING GROUP Plastic Casters Products Offered

12.3.5 ZONWE HOLDING GROUP Recent Development

12.4 Blickle

12.4.1 Blickle Corporation Information

12.4.2 Blickle Business Overview

12.4.3 Blickle Plastic Casters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Blickle Plastic Casters Products Offered

12.4.5 Blickle Recent Development

12.5 TAKIGEN

12.5.1 TAKIGEN Corporation Information

12.5.2 TAKIGEN Business Overview

12.5.3 TAKIGEN Plastic Casters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 TAKIGEN Plastic Casters Products Offered

12.5.5 TAKIGEN Recent Development

12.6 TELLURE

12.6.1 TELLURE Corporation Information

12.6.2 TELLURE Business Overview

12.6.3 TELLURE Plastic Casters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 TELLURE Plastic Casters Products Offered

12.6.5 TELLURE Recent Development

12.7 Darcor

12.7.1 Darcor Corporation Information

12.7.2 Darcor Business Overview

12.7.3 Darcor Plastic Casters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Darcor Plastic Casters Products Offered

12.7.5 Darcor Recent Development

12.8 Flywheel Metalwork

12.8.1 Flywheel Metalwork Corporation Information

12.8.2 Flywheel Metalwork Business Overview

12.8.3 Flywheel Metalwork Plastic Casters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Flywheel Metalwork Plastic Casters Products Offered

12.8.5 Flywheel Metalwork Recent Development

12.9 ER Wagner

12.9.1 ER Wagner Corporation Information

12.9.2 ER Wagner Business Overview

12.9.3 ER Wagner Plastic Casters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 ER Wagner Plastic Casters Products Offered

12.9.5 ER Wagner Recent Development

12.10 Samsongcaster

12.10.1 Samsongcaster Corporation Information

12.10.2 Samsongcaster Business Overview

12.10.3 Samsongcaster Plastic Casters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Samsongcaster Plastic Casters Products Offered

12.10.5 Samsongcaster Recent Development

12.11 CEBORA

12.11.1 CEBORA Corporation Information

12.11.2 CEBORA Business Overview

12.11.3 CEBORA Plastic Casters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 CEBORA Plastic Casters Products Offered

12.11.5 CEBORA Recent Development

12.12 Regal Castors

12.12.1 Regal Castors Corporation Information

12.12.2 Regal Castors Business Overview

12.12.3 Regal Castors Plastic Casters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Regal Castors Plastic Casters Products Offered

12.12.5 Regal Castors Recent Development

12.13 RWM Casters

12.13.1 RWM Casters Corporation Information

12.13.2 RWM Casters Business Overview

12.13.3 RWM Casters Plastic Casters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 RWM Casters Plastic Casters Products Offered

12.13.5 RWM Casters Recent Development

12.14 Jacob Holtz

12.14.1 Jacob Holtz Corporation Information

12.14.2 Jacob Holtz Business Overview

12.14.3 Jacob Holtz Plastic Casters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Jacob Holtz Plastic Casters Products Offered

12.14.5 Jacob Holtz Recent Development

12.15 Qingdao Shinhee

12.15.1 Qingdao Shinhee Corporation Information

12.15.2 Qingdao Shinhee Business Overview

12.15.3 Qingdao Shinhee Plastic Casters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Qingdao Shinhee Plastic Casters Products Offered

12.15.5 Qingdao Shinhee Recent Development

12.16 Dersheng

12.16.1 Dersheng Corporation Information

12.16.2 Dersheng Business Overview

12.16.3 Dersheng Plastic Casters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Dersheng Plastic Casters Products Offered

12.16.5 Dersheng Recent Development

12.17 Caster Connection

12.17.1 Caster Connection Corporation Information

12.17.2 Caster Connection Business Overview

12.17.3 Caster Connection Plastic Casters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Caster Connection Plastic Casters Products Offered

12.17.5 Caster Connection Recent Development

13 Plastic Casters Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Plastic Casters Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Plastic Casters

13.4 Plastic Casters Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Plastic Casters Distributors List

14.3 Plastic Casters Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Plastic Casters Market Trends

15.2 Plastic Casters Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Plastic Casters Market Challenges

15.4 Plastic Casters Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

