Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Market Analysis, Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2026 | Amphenol Advanced Sensors, Senseair (Asahi Kasei Microdevices), Murata

[Los Angeles], [United States], November 2020,– – The Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales Market Report 2020] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor specifications, and company profiles. The Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

The market size section gives the Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor industry over a defined period.

Key Manufacturers of Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Market include: Amphenol Advanced Sensors, Senseair (Asahi Kasei Microdevices), Murata, Sensirion, MKS Instruments, Vaisala, Teledyne API, Honeywell, ELT SENSOR, E+E, Dwyer Instruments, Trane, Micro-Hybrid, Edinburgh Instruments, Alphasense, Cubic Sensor and Instrument, Nano Environmental Technology S.r.l. (N.E.T.), Super Systems, ORIENTAL SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY INC., smartGAS Mikrosensorik GmbH, SST Sensing Ltd Company, Figaro Engineering Inc, Winsen, Suzhou Promisense Co., Ltd.

Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Market Types include: NDIR CO2 Sensors

NDIR Methane (CH4) Gas Sensors

NDIR CO Sensors

NDIR Propane Gas Sensors

NDIR Refrigerant Gases Sensors

NDIR Ethylene Gases Sensors

NDIR SF6 Infrared Sensors

Others



Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Market Applications include: Industrial Security

Environmental Protection

Medical

Residential and Commercial Security

The Power Grid

Automotive

Research Organization

Others



The research covers the current market size of the [Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales Market Report 2020] and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.,. The in-depth information by segments of Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the [Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales Market Report 2020].

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales Market Report 2020]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Table of Contents:

1 Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Market Overview

1.1 Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Product Scope

1.2 Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 NDIR CO2 Sensors

1.2.3 NDIR Methane (CH4) Gas Sensors

1.2.4 NDIR CO Sensors

1.2.5 NDIR Propane Gas Sensors

1.2.6 NDIR Refrigerant Gases Sensors

1.2.7 NDIR Ethylene Gases Sensors

1.2.8 NDIR SF6 Infrared Sensors

1.2.9 Others

1.3 Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Industrial Security

1.3.3 Environmental Protection

1.3.4 Medical

1.3.5 Residential and Commercial Security

1.3.6 The Power Grid

1.3.7 Automotive

1.3.8 Research Organization

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor as of 2019)

3.4 Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Business

12.1 Amphenol Advanced Sensors

12.1.1 Amphenol Advanced Sensors Corporation Information

12.1.2 Amphenol Advanced Sensors Business Overview

12.1.3 Amphenol Advanced Sensors Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Amphenol Advanced Sensors Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Products Offered

12.1.5 Amphenol Advanced Sensors Recent Development

12.2 Senseair (Asahi Kasei Microdevices)

12.2.1 Senseair (Asahi Kasei Microdevices) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Senseair (Asahi Kasei Microdevices) Business Overview

12.2.3 Senseair (Asahi Kasei Microdevices) Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Senseair (Asahi Kasei Microdevices) Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Products Offered

12.2.5 Senseair (Asahi Kasei Microdevices) Recent Development

12.3 Murata

12.3.1 Murata Corporation Information

12.3.2 Murata Business Overview

12.3.3 Murata Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Murata Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Products Offered

12.3.5 Murata Recent Development

12.4 Sensirion

12.4.1 Sensirion Corporation Information

12.4.2 Sensirion Business Overview

12.4.3 Sensirion Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Sensirion Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Products Offered

12.4.5 Sensirion Recent Development

12.5 MKS Instruments

12.5.1 MKS Instruments Corporation Information

12.5.2 MKS Instruments Business Overview

12.5.3 MKS Instruments Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 MKS Instruments Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Products Offered

12.5.5 MKS Instruments Recent Development

12.6 Vaisala

12.6.1 Vaisala Corporation Information

12.6.2 Vaisala Business Overview

12.6.3 Vaisala Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Vaisala Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Products Offered

12.6.5 Vaisala Recent Development

12.7 Teledyne API

12.7.1 Teledyne API Corporation Information

12.7.2 Teledyne API Business Overview

12.7.3 Teledyne API Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Teledyne API Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Products Offered

12.7.5 Teledyne API Recent Development

12.8 Honeywell

12.8.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

12.8.2 Honeywell Business Overview

12.8.3 Honeywell Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Honeywell Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Products Offered

12.8.5 Honeywell Recent Development

12.9 ELT SENSOR

12.9.1 ELT SENSOR Corporation Information

12.9.2 ELT SENSOR Business Overview

12.9.3 ELT SENSOR Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 ELT SENSOR Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Products Offered

12.9.5 ELT SENSOR Recent Development

12.10 E+E

12.10.1 E+E Corporation Information

12.10.2 E+E Business Overview

12.10.3 E+E Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 E+E Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Products Offered

12.10.5 E+E Recent Development

12.11 Dwyer Instruments

12.11.1 Dwyer Instruments Corporation Information

12.11.2 Dwyer Instruments Business Overview

12.11.3 Dwyer Instruments Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Dwyer Instruments Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Products Offered

12.11.5 Dwyer Instruments Recent Development

12.12 Trane

12.12.1 Trane Corporation Information

12.12.2 Trane Business Overview

12.12.3 Trane Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Trane Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Products Offered

12.12.5 Trane Recent Development

12.13 Micro-Hybrid

12.13.1 Micro-Hybrid Corporation Information

12.13.2 Micro-Hybrid Business Overview

12.13.3 Micro-Hybrid Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Micro-Hybrid Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Products Offered

12.13.5 Micro-Hybrid Recent Development

12.14 Edinburgh Instruments

12.14.1 Edinburgh Instruments Corporation Information

12.14.2 Edinburgh Instruments Business Overview

12.14.3 Edinburgh Instruments Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Edinburgh Instruments Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Products Offered

12.14.5 Edinburgh Instruments Recent Development

12.15 Alphasense

12.15.1 Alphasense Corporation Information

12.15.2 Alphasense Business Overview

12.15.3 Alphasense Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Alphasense Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Products Offered

12.15.5 Alphasense Recent Development

12.16 Cubic Sensor and Instrument

12.16.1 Cubic Sensor and Instrument Corporation Information

12.16.2 Cubic Sensor and Instrument Business Overview

12.16.3 Cubic Sensor and Instrument Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Cubic Sensor and Instrument Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Products Offered

12.16.5 Cubic Sensor and Instrument Recent Development

12.17 Nano Environmental Technology S.r.l. (N.E.T.)

12.17.1 Nano Environmental Technology S.r.l. (N.E.T.) Corporation Information

12.17.2 Nano Environmental Technology S.r.l. (N.E.T.) Business Overview

12.17.3 Nano Environmental Technology S.r.l. (N.E.T.) Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Nano Environmental Technology S.r.l. (N.E.T.) Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Products Offered

12.17.5 Nano Environmental Technology S.r.l. (N.E.T.) Recent Development

12.18 Super Systems

12.18.1 Super Systems Corporation Information

12.18.2 Super Systems Business Overview

12.18.3 Super Systems Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Super Systems Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Products Offered

12.18.5 Super Systems Recent Development

12.19 ORIENTAL SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY INC.

12.19.1 ORIENTAL SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY INC. Corporation Information

12.19.2 ORIENTAL SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY INC. Business Overview

12.19.3 ORIENTAL SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY INC. Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 ORIENTAL SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY INC. Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Products Offered

12.19.5 ORIENTAL SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY INC. Recent Development

12.20 smartGAS Mikrosensorik GmbH

12.20.1 smartGAS Mikrosensorik GmbH Corporation Information

12.20.2 smartGAS Mikrosensorik GmbH Business Overview

12.20.3 smartGAS Mikrosensorik GmbH Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 smartGAS Mikrosensorik GmbH Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Products Offered

12.20.5 smartGAS Mikrosensorik GmbH Recent Development

12.21 SST Sensing Ltd Company

12.21.1 SST Sensing Ltd Company Corporation Information

12.21.2 SST Sensing Ltd Company Business Overview

12.21.3 SST Sensing Ltd Company Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 SST Sensing Ltd Company Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Products Offered

12.21.5 SST Sensing Ltd Company Recent Development

12.22 Figaro Engineering Inc

12.22.1 Figaro Engineering Inc Corporation Information

12.22.2 Figaro Engineering Inc Business Overview

12.22.3 Figaro Engineering Inc Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 Figaro Engineering Inc Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Products Offered

12.22.5 Figaro Engineering Inc Recent Development

12.23 Winsen

12.23.1 Winsen Corporation Information

12.23.2 Winsen Business Overview

12.23.3 Winsen Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.23.4 Winsen Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Products Offered

12.23.5 Winsen Recent Development

12.24 Suzhou Promisense Co., Ltd.

12.24.1 Suzhou Promisense Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.24.2 Suzhou Promisense Co., Ltd. Business Overview

12.24.3 Suzhou Promisense Co., Ltd. Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.24.4 Suzhou Promisense Co., Ltd. Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Products Offered

12.24.5 Suzhou Promisense Co., Ltd. Recent Development

13 Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor

13.4 Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Distributors List

14.3 Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Market Trends

15.2 Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Market Challenges

15.4 Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

