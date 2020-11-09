The Seborrheic Dermatitis Treatment Market to Grow at an Exponential rate between 2020 and 2030

Seborrheic Dermatitis is a type of eczema that appears on oil producing glands like scalp, nose and upper back. Seborrheic Dermatitis can be cause due to hormonal changes or illness, cold, dry weather, stress, harsh detergents, chemicals and soaps. It is characterized by itchy reddish or pink patches of skin, accompanied by greasy flakes or scales. Seborrheic Dermatitis is a common dermatological disorder in the United States and worldwide. Seborrheic Dermatitis is more prevalent in immune-compromised patients such as HIV patients, patients with lymphoma and organ transplant recipients. Dandruff is considered to be a mild form of Seborrheic dermatitis and comparing with Seborrheic Dermatitis, dandruff is much more common, and affects approximately 50% of the general adult population worldwide. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information, In a study in the U.S. and China, dandruff prevalence was 81–95% in African Americans, 66–82% in Caucasians, and 30–42% in Chinese. In mild cases, a medicated shampoo or a topical antifungal cream or (such as selenium sulfide, ketoconazole, coal tar) may be enough to control symptoms whereas in severe cases, we may require a prescription for a mild corticosteroid medication to calm the inflammation. Recent improvements in the eczema treatment have increased the quality of life of many patients but still large affected population of about 66.3 million patients are left untapped.

Seborrheic Dermatitis Treatment Market: Drives and Restraints

Advancements in Seborrheic Dermatitis products and treatment methods have led to the integration of innovative solutions in Seborrheic Dermatitis Furthermore, rising awareness regarding personal care products, and increasing adoption of e-Commerce marketing techniques by manufacturers of Seborrheic Dermatitis products is expected to create a favorable environment for the growth of the Seborrheic Dermatitis market over the forecast period. better patient-physician relationships leading to increasing demand for treatments pertaining to face and skin related problems is also propel the growth of the Seborrheic Dermatitis Treatment market. However, stringent regulations for product approvals and generic competition are the factors which can hinder the market growth of Seborrheic Dermatitis Treatment globally.

Seborrheic Dermatitis Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global market for Seborrheic Dermatitis Treatment is segmented on the basis of type of Treatment, route of administration, Distribution Channel, and geography:

based on the type of Treatment, Seborrheic Dermatitis Treatment market is segmented into the following: Antifungalproducts Corticosteroid lotions Prescription-strength medicated shampoos Sulfur products

based on the Route of Administration, Seborrheic Dermatitis Treatment market is segmented into the following: Oral Topical

based on the Distribution Channel, Seborrheic Dermatitis Treatment market is segmented into the following: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies



Seborrheic Dermatitis Treatment Market: Overview

Based upon the most recent evidence, the etiology of dandruff and Seborrheic dermatitis appears to be dependent upon three factors: microfloral metabolism, sebaceous gland secretions, and individual susceptibility. Traditionally, non-scalp seborrheic dermatitis has been treated with either topical or oral steroids. However, renewed interest in the role of Malassezia yeasts and the known side effects of topical steroids have made antifungal medications an increasingly popular choice which in turn expected to have a meteoric growth of the Seborrheic Dermatitis Treatment market over a forecast period.

Seborrheic Dermatitis Treatment Market: Region-wise Outlook

A geographic condition regarding for Seborrheic Dermatitis Treatment market, it has been segmented into five broad regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific including Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. North America leads the market for Seborrheic Dermatitis Treatment reasons being lifestyle changes, new product innovations, and early treatment adoption. Europe is the second leading market for Seborrheic Dermatitis Treatment due to development activities and large research base. The Asia Pacific market is also expected to grow at a higher rate owing to changing lifestyle, large target patient pool, rapid population growth, adoption of western lifestyle, and growth in research and development. These factor are likely to drive the market growth of Seborrheic Dermatitis Treatment market during the forecast period globally.

Seborrheic Dermatitis Treatment Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the major key players of Seborrheic Dermatitis Treatment market constitute: Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corp.,

Allen & Hanburys A Glaxo Canada Ltd. Co., Valeant Pharmaceuticals North America

