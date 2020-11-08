Bari Tarantino has purchased exclusive rights to a catalog of music containing 150,000 musical works. The acquisition of said musical works took place on October 23rd 2020 by using a site known as “Royalty Exchange” a marketplace where musicians can sell musical royalties and investors can purchase rights to music by using an auction platform system.

All records have been cleared and are fully ready to be monetized through Digital Streaming Platforms (Tidal, Spotify, YouTube etc) and Publishing Right Organizations(ASCAP BMI). Bari Tarantino is a musician/rapper from Chicago Illinois, in September of 2020 he released a track titled “10k” showing off his lyricism and by making a purchase like this he is now showing off his Savvy and Innovative Business sense as well.

Follow his Twitter @Bari_Tarantino

Bari Tarantino birth name Jabari Henderson is an African American Hip/Hop Songwriter born on July 8th 1994 in Chicago Heights IL. Jabari Henderson (aka Bari Tarantino) was named after his father who passed away in a car crash a couple years after his birth. Bari Tarantino’s name is made up of two parts the first being “Bari” (Bar-ee) which is derived from his childhood nickname while the second part of his moniker “Tarantino” stems from him drawing inspiration from movie director and actor Quentin Tarantino.

In 2013 Bari Tarantino released his first mix-tape titled “The Tarantino Effect.” With his lead single “Each and Every Way” becoming a quick fan favorite. This released garnered respect and recognition for Bari Tarantino on a local scene in Chicago but not so much on the National Level. In 2015 Bari Tarantino, released his second Mix-tape titled “Cement Jungle”. This mix-tape proved to his fans how hard-hitting his lyrics were when combined with fast snares and a menacing bass behind them. Between the years of 2015-2017 Bari Tarantino continued to drop a number of singles over a spread out amount of time annually but no Mix-tape or Album was hinted about by the young emcee or his camp.

Following early 2018 Bari Tarantino dropped an album titled the Rebirth. This Gem chronicled the social injustices of African-Americans and the beauties of his new child in through passionate lyrics and anthem like choruses. Bari Tarantino’s lead single My Goal garnered placements in sports highlight reels and indie films on a local and international level.

Bari Tarantino then released another project mid 2019 titled “True Self”, with this EP touching on more personal topics such as his fathers death, the running away of his little brother, and his mothers suicide attempt. With this lead single being titled “Torch”.

Bari Tarantino (25) has released a total 2 Mix-tapes 3 EPS, and 64 singles, he is currently in the process of recording his debut album “Live 2 Inspire”.