Clinical Perinatal Software Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Report Overview: Clinical Perinatal Software Market

The global clinical perinatal software market size was estimated at USD 192.0 million in 2020 and is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2021 to 2027. The steep rise in birth rate coupled with the growing number of post-date pregnancy is expected to drive the market growth. As per the Stillbirth Center of Research Excellence in 2016, one in every 137 women reaching 20th week of gestation is predicted to have a stillbirth child in Australia. These statistics demands an effective clinical perinatal software solution, contributing to the revenue growth. Moreover, rapid technological upgrades in perinatal software and increasing adoption of healthcare IT is further enhancing the adoption thereby promoting growth.

Moreover, rising healthcare spending and government initiatives for creating awareness among people have led to an increase in the use of the software, ultimately driving the revenue. For instance, in 2016, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recognized (Perinatal quality collaborative) PQCs for improvising perinatal health and provide a variety of online resources to support them.

The provision of quality healthcare along with the adoption of the newest software across maternity clinics and hospitals is further boosting the revenue. Moreover, the usage of 3D images helps to display adequate details pertaining to the health of fetuses and women. Furthermore, the availability of smartphone apps offering ample information regarding pregnancy and post-pregnancy helps to create awareness among patients during their check-ups.

Moreover, increasing the birth rate in the developed countries, natal mortality and preterm births due to lack of diagnosis and obstetric care have also fueled the demand for perinatal software devices in hospitals and clinics. According to the American health ranking report, in the year 2019, the birth rate in the U.S. is 12 births per 1000 people and infant mortality is six deaths out of 1000 live births. Moreover, increasing disposable income in developing countries and huge untapped opportunities in healthcare is boosting the market growth.

Product Insights: Clinical Perinatal Software Market

Based on the product, the clinical perinatal software market is segmented into integrated and standalone software. The integrated segment held the largest revenue share of around 80% in 2019. The segment is also anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, attributed to the increasing demand for workflow integration of medical professionals. Factors such as technological advancements and rising product adoption are further boosting the segment growth.

Standalone product segment held a substantial share in terms of revenue in 2019. Standalone clinical perinatal software are meant to address only specific operations at a time, hence they are focused and highly detail-oriented. However, the disadvantages associated with the product, such as lack of data integration and add-on options are expected to limit the growth of the segment over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Deployment Model Insights: Clinical Perinatal Software Market

On basis of the deployment model, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based. On-premise segment held the largest revenue share of over 70% in 2019. This dominance can be attributed to advantages such as data security, easy retrieval, and ease of access. Moreover, the customization option and reduced IT overhead cost are the factors propelling the growth of the segment.

Cloud-based software is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to real-time tracking and remote access to data. Moreover, advanced features such as high accessibility, increased flexibility, insignificant handling costs, and easy data backup are anticipated to boost the growth of the segment in the forthcoming years.

End-use Insights: Clinical Perinatal Software Market



On basis of end use, the market for clinical perinatal software is segmented into hospitals/ clinics and maternity clinics. The hospitals/ clinics segment lead the market with a revenue share of over 60% in 2019. The large footfall and availability of advanced software within these facilities are the factors contributing to the large revenue share of this segment. Most hospitals collaborate with various insurance companies for better and faster reimbursement procedure, thus increasing product adoption.

Maternity clinics end use segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing number of maternity clinics in developed, as well as developing countries, is the primary growth driver for this segment. increase in disposable income and awareness are other significant factors driving the growth of the segment in the forthcoming years.

Application Insights: Clinical Perinatal Software Market

On basis of application, the market is segmented into fetal monitor data services, workflow management, and patient documentation. The fetal monitoring data services held the largest revenue share of over 50% in 2019. It provides accurate and adequate monitoring of fetal heartbeat and uterine contraction. Moreover, mobile fetal monitoring allows the patients to remotely access the data regarding the babys development, thus propelling the growth.

Workflow management software is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to increasing demand for automated workflow solutions and a growing number of hospitals and maternity clinics worldwide. Moreover, the other advantages such as simplification of complex administrative procedures, real time data and increased productivity are further boosting the revenue.

Regional Insights: Clinical Perinatal Software Market

In terms of region, North America held the leading revenue share of over 45% in 2019 and is anticipated to continue this trend over the foreseeable future. The growth can be attributed to various factors such as high disposable income, the presence of technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure, and rising awareness among patients. The region accommodates several Healthcare IT vendors that work on perinatal and neonatal care around the world. These companies are focusing on launching new products and strategic collaborations with other industry players.

Asia Pacific market for clinical perinatal software is projected to expand at a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing government initiatives to support healthcare IT adoption. Moreover, the rising adoption of healthcare facilities in emerging countries such as China and India is further propelling revenue growth. For instance, in March 2015, Philips and HealthMap Diagnostics entered into a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agreement that created a market for sustainable diagnostics networks affordable for the low-income population thereby driving the regional market growth.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Clinical Perinatal Software Market

The industry players are involved in various strategies such as new product launches, regional expansions, strategic collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions. For instance, In June 2019, Huntleigh collaborated with Clinical Computer Systems Inc. to launch OBIX fetal monitor in the U.S. This system easily detects and tracks the fetal pulse with sensitive ultrasound transducers and also supports labor settings. In March 2018, Qiagen collaborated with Natera, a genetic testing company, for the assay development for the non-invasive prenatal testing. Some of the prominent players in the clinical perinatal software market include:

Key companies Profiled: Clinical Perinatal Software Market Report

Cerner Corporation

PeriGen Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Trium Analysis Online

Edan Instruments Inc.

K2 Medical Systems

Huntleigh Healthcare Limited

Clinical Computer Systems

General Electric (GE)

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global clinical perinatal software market report on the basis of product, deployment model, application, end use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Integrated

Standalone

Deployment Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

On-premise

Cloud-based

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Fetal Monitor Data Services

Workflow Management

Patient Documentation

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Hospital/ Clinics

Maternity Clinics

