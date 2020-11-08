Clinical Communication & Collaboration Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Clinical Communication & Collaboration market.

The global clinical communication and collaboration market size was valued at USD 1.24 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9% from 2021 to 2027. Digital transformation in the healthcare sector is expected to provide an impetus to the industry growth. Participating in the digital health ecosystem has allowed healthcare professionals to benefit from new technologies and expand in new directions. Moreover, new data-driven technologies are spurring digitization and promoting automation across the healthcare sector.

In recent years, technology advances have made it easier for healthcare professionals to communicate and coordinate efficiently. Clinical mobility has helped ease the pressure of the healthcare system by creating workflow efficiencies, improving patient care, and enabling better utilization of limited resources. Clinical mobility has enabled eliminating error-prone procedures & manual and replacing them with digital solutions that have streamlined processes, increased patient identification accuracy, and improved patient care quality. Collaboration tools have helped in digitally capturing information and transferring the data in real-time to clinical staff by reducing and eliminating errors.

Clinical Communication and Collaboration (CC&C) systems have gained traction due to the increased use of smart devices in hospitals. These devices deliver powerful benefits for patients, including the ability to communicate more effectively with care teams, get better access to medical records, and the ability to complete the administrative tasks diligently. Healthcare professionals use handheld devices and smartphones explicitly that are designed for the healthcare ecosystem. These devices limit the issues related to device fragmentation, as witnessed in the past when many clinicians had multiple devices such as pagers and cellphones for communication and collaboration.

Furthermore, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-led telemedicine services are a part of on-going efforts to improve healthcare services. AI-led telemedicine is expected to disrupt the entire value chain of the patient care delivery system and clinical practice by offering new models of support and care. AI-led telemedicine is utilized to lessen the hospital wait times, and predictive analytics can help discover specialists quicker for telemedicine patients. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), AI in the telemedicine is precisely augmenting innovations in multiple areas such as teleradiology, telepathology, and teledermatology.

Deployment Insights

The on-premise deployment segment captured a revenue share of over 54% in 2019. Healthcare organizations have built-up their IT infrastructure to meet their growing data demand. Traditionally, these organizations were reluctant to adopt cloud-based deployment and have been in favor of on-premise as the IT administrators have better control over the physical datacenters. However, the demand for on-premise solutions is expected to decline over the forecast period owing to the high maintenance costs associated with on-premise deployments.

Cloud-based storage choices offer a scalable and flexible environment at a reduced cost than on-premise deployments, which is appealing to covered entities. The growing number of remotely located teams that require a cloud-based platform to share, collaborate, and communicate with all locations seamlessly is expected to fuel the segment growth over the next few years. As this software also enables healthcare employees to access the collaborative tools via their smartphone, giving them the flexibility to access the platform remotely has led to elevating the adoption of cloud-based software. Cloud-based software has also enriched a feature of recording the events and allowing others to review the proceedings later.

Component Insights: Clinical Communication & Collaboration Market

The solution segment captured a significant revenue share of over 60% in 2019. The CC&C solutions facilitate real-time data sharing, capture alarm and notifications, and optimize care transitions that contribute more towards patient safety and satisfaction. The clinical communication and collaboration systems take advantage of the patient data, bed management systems, and telemetry provided by location to provide immediate responses during crisis management. Moreover, in COVID-19 situation, companies such as Cerner Corporation is engaged in designing solutions that shall help healthcare organizations effectively monitor and screen patient populations for potential cases of viruses. Moreover, the company has developed COVID-19 specific updates to clients that alert providers when a patient is at risk so that the clinicians can take appropriate isolation procedures.

Moreover, solution providers are integrating IoT with collaboration solutions to improve operational efficiency and patient care. Healthcare IoT environment configures wellness applications, wearables, beacons, smart devices, and other connected devices to help patients adhere to their care programs and facilitate analytics. Through mobile phones and Bluetooth beacons, hospitals help patients and visitors to navigate their way around large campuses. For instance, a Wayfinding application from Boston Childrens Hospital provides turn-by-turn directions for its 12-building healthcare campus.



End-use Insights: Clinical Communication & Collaboration Market



The hospitals segment of clinical communication and collaboration market accounted for a revenue share of over 50% in 2019. An increase in COVID-19 cases has led hospitals to realize the importance of contactless communication and collaboration. Companies have also started providing collaboration solutions to organizations tackling the coronavirus pandemic at reduced costs or for free. For instance, Microsoft Corporation has offered the United Kingdom National Health Service (NHS) staff to use Microsoft Teams to communicate quickly and efficiently with their colleagues.

Furthermore, it has been reported by the Joint Commission that 70% of the medical errors are attributed to communication breakdowns. Hospitals have a complex architectural structure, which creates the need for efficient communication and coordination. Integrating clinical mobility in the hospital ecosystem has emerged as an added advantage to operational efficiency. Moreover, it has been observed that tech-savvy patients are finding comfort in technology and are bringing their data with them & are willing to share electronic health metrics with the healthcare providers.

Regional Insights: Clinical Communication & Collaboration Market

North America held the largest market share of over 31% in 2019. The rising healthcare spending in the U.S. is expected to drive the regional market growth. The majority of hospitals in the United States have implemented clinical communication and collaboration solutions, enabling them to achieve their digital healthcare goal. For instance, Columbia County Health Systems implemented collaboration tools, which enable real-time conversations among geographically dispersed care teams.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period 2021-2027. COVID-19 outbreak in the Asia Pacific has created a surge in the number of patients using telemedicine platforms and applications. Digital health platforms in Indonesia, Australia, and Singapore have reported a surge in adoption as a response to the COVID pandemic. Moreover, the government is supporting telemedicine on a broader scale by making telemedicine available to the public as a tool to contain the spread of the virus.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Clinical Communication & Collaboration Market

The key players in the market include Spok Inc.; Cerner Corporation; Hill Room Services, Inc.; Vocera Communications; and Cisco Systems Inc. Vendors are offering cloud-based collaboration tools that better promote the security and privacy of the patients. For instance, St. Lukes University Health Network has adopted a cloud-based approach to clinical collaboration. The organization uses a cloud-based collaboration platform to propel speed and agility in clinical, administrative, and back-end environments.

Interest in CC&C solutions shall remain strong as vendors in the space work to differentiate themselves from their competition with alliances and innovations. The industry is witnessing mergers, acquisitions, and strategic alliances; for instance, Vocera Communications Inc. acquired Extension Healthcare, a clinical and workflow collaboration software provider to build a strong communication and collaboration portfolio. Moreover, in the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, the vendors such as Hill Room Services Inc. have double the production capacity of their most critical product and solution portfolio, thereby helping hospitals and clinics treat increased COVID-19 patients.

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global clinical communication & Â collaboration market report on the basis of deployment, component, end use, and region.

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Hosted

On-premise

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Solution

Services

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Hospitals

Small Hospitals

Medium Hospitals

Large Hospitals

Clinical Labs

Physicians

Others

