Cell Expansion Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cell Expansion market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Cell Expansion Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Cell Expansion market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Cell Expansion Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Report Overview: Cell Expansion Market

The global cell expansion market size was estimated at USD 18.1 billion in 2020 is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Increase in usage of automated solutions in cell expansion applications is one of the market drivers. Automated systems minimize the manpower and cost incurred during the production of Cell Therapy Products (CTP), gene therapies, and other biologics; leading to robust and reliable processes.

Key players engaged in CTP development are expanding their product line to suffice the significant rise in the global demand for these therapy products. For instance, in March 2019, Lonza introduced a comprehensive portfolio of CellBio Services, which includes cell-line expansion and banking services. This solution is designed to fulfill research application requirements, finally accelerating the revenue generation in the market.

The paradigm shift toward Single-Use Systems (SUS) offers substantial production advantages in CTP manufacturing. SUS eliminates concerns of cross-contamination and culture contamination caused due to inappropriate sterilization. SUS also allows the production of CTP with high cell densities as well as offers cost-savings in the long run. Thus, a rise in the adoption of SUS surges the development of CTP, which boosts the market growth.

Cellular therapies are constantly gaining popularity in the life sciences industry. Rise in funding from private & government organizations and initiatives undertaken by them to encourage the development of cellular therapies act as drivers for the market. The International Society for Stem Cell Research is involved in the identification of stem cell-related funding opportunities across biomedical research applications.

Substitution of serum and other incompatible reagents is essential to control the quality of the product in CTP manufacturing. Several research studies have validated that the application of serum-free media controls product quality. Researchers have also developed an optimization platform that integrates high-throughput tools with a differential evolution-based algorithm, which acts as an automated effective optimization strategy for serum-free culture formulations.



Product Insights: Cell Expansion Market

Consumables led the product segment in 2019 and accounted for 46.8% of the overall share. It is estimated to retain its dominant position throughout the forecast years. Availability of a wide range of commercial media and reagent products that are dedicated to specific type of cells contributes to the large revenue share of this segment. In addition, these products are convenient, ready-to-use, and are also available as serum-free formulations.

The instruments segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to automation in bioreactors and other expansion platforms to enhance the efficiency of culturing procedures. The advent of automated platforms standardizes the process and facilitates process tracking while reducing the hands-on time; therefore, enables more effective use of the time of skilled personnel.

Continuous commercialization and introduction of automated culturing equipment also drive the revenue generation in the instruments segment. For instance, in March 2019, Hitachi, Ltd. commercialized its automated cell mass culture equipment in Japan. This commercialization allowed manufacture of induced pluripotent stem cells for regenerative medicine applications. Such efforts are expected to accelerate the revenue generation for instruments.

Cell Type Insights: Cell Expansion Market

Mammalian cells segment held the largest revenue share of 58.5% in 2019 and will remain dominant during the forecast period as these culture systems are highly preferred in production of complex protein therapeutics. This is because these systems are pharmacokinetically and functionally relevant to post-translational modifications in humans. Therefore, most of the biopharmaceuticals, including monoclonal antibodies, specific interferons, thrombolytics, and various therapeutic enzymes, are produced using these culture systems.

Differentiated human cells accounted for substantial revenue share as these cells perform a specific function in the body. Differentiated cells, such as fibroblasts, have gained immense importance in the cutaneous wound healing and skin bioengineering, thereby augmenting the segment growth. Moreover, evaluation of 3D Gingival Fibroblast (GF) toroids as a feasible and simple in vitro assay for biomaterial testing has expanded their usage rate.

Human stem cells have gained significant traction and are expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2020 to 2027. The exponential growth of research in this sector and the huge success of regenerative medicine are among the key factors that can be attributed to the fastest growth rate. Furthermore, implementation of automated, robotic, and closed production systems in the manufacturing of clinical-grade mesenchymal stem cells drives the segment.

Application Insights: Cell Expansion Market

The biopharmaceutical segment captured the largest revenue share of 22.9% in 2019 owing to increase in the approvals of biopharmaceutical products in the past few years. The entry of new biopharmaceutical companies and the proliferation of bioprocessing technologies further drive the development of biopharmaceuticals, which, in turn, boosts the expansion procedures conducted during bio-production.

In addition, single-use technologies are gaining immense traction in manufacturing cellular therapies on a commercial level. The introduction of alternative planar cell expansion technologies, such as compact multi-layer bioreactors, has been witnessed over the years. This sufficed the requirement of closed systems that limits the potential risks associated with contamination and maintains control of a large-scale upstream production and unit production.

The vaccine production segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the expansion of cell-based vaccine production in recent years. The production of these vaccines offers a cost-effective manufacturing solution while accelerating the development process.

End-use Insights: Cell Expansion Market



Biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies segment held the largest share of 48% in 2019 and will expand further at a significant growth rate. The broadening horizon of cell-based therapeutics in the healthcare industry is one of the major factors contributing to the large share of biopharmaceutical companies. For instance, cellular-based therapies have gained immense popularity in regenerative medicine with constant improvements in injectable cell delivery systems for various clinical applications.

In addition, pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies are also engaged in acquisitions to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in December 2019, Sartorius AG signed an agreement to acquire 50% shares of Biological Industries, an Israeli cell culture media manufacturer. This acquisition expanded the cell culture media portfolio of Sartorius, especially for cellular and gene therapies, regenerative medicine, and other advanced therapies.

Research institutes are anticipated to register the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2027 as researchers are engaged in several studies in the biomedical field. For instance, in April 2019, researchers at the University of Wisconsin, U.S., introduced a new technology for effortless development of the H3N2 vaccine. For this, they developed a new cell line that enhanced the growth of H3N2 for vaccine use. Such research findings are expected to help in introducing new products in this market.

Regional Insights: Cell Expansion Market

North America accounted for the largest share of 43.1% in 2019. The region will retain its leading position over the coming years due to a rise in funding initiatives by the government agencies, which has accelerated the manufacture of stem cells and the development of regenerative medicine and cellular therapy products. This, in turn, drives the demand for cell expansion platforms in this region.

For instance, in October 2019, the FDA and the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC) together provided funding of USD 5.3 million to the Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) (U.S.). The SwRI invested these funds to propagate cells for the development of personalized regenerative medicine. Such investments boost the revenue generation in this region.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to increasing efforts laid down by several local pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to develop and commercialize their cellular therapies. An Indian company, Stempeutics Research Pvt. Ltd., signed an alliance with Kemwell Biopharma in July 2019 for the commercialization of its stem cell-based product, Stempeucel. Such agreements are expected to boost product sales of small- and mid-scale companies.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Cell Expansion Market

Key market participants are undertaking several initiatives to expand their market presence and maintain a competitive edge in the space. Moreover, they are involved in collaboration & partnership models, product development, agreements, and business expansion strategies in untapped regions.

For instance, in June 2019, Demcon acquired a share in the Scinus Cell Expansion B.V., a manufacturer of stem cell-based therapy equipment headquartered in the Netherlands. This acquisition helped Scinus to expand its business in the stem cell therapy market. Such growth initiatives are expected to enhance the utilization rate of bioreactors used for culturing stem cells, thereby leading to market growth. Some of the prominent players in the cell expansion market include:

Key companies Profiled: Cell Expansion Market Report

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Corning, Inc.

STEMCELL Technologies, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Miltenyi Biotec

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Terumo Bct, Inc.

Sartorius AG

Takara Bio, Inc.

Trinova Biochem GmbH

upcyte technologies GmbH

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global cell expansion market report on the basis of product, cell type, application, end use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Consumables

Reagents, Media, & Serum

Other Consumables

Culture Flasks and Accessories

Tissue Culture Flasks

Bioreactor Accessories

Other Culture Flasks and Accessories

Instruments

Automated Cell Expansion Systems

Cell Counters

Centrifuges

Bioreactors

Other Instruments

Cell Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Mammalian

Human

Stem Cells (SCs)

Adult SCs

Embryonic SCs

Induced Pluripotent SCs

Differentiated Cells

Animal

Microbial

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Biopharmaceuticals

Tissue Culture & Engineering

Vaccine Production

Drug Development

Gene Therapy

Cancer Research

Stem Cell Research

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research Institutes

Cell Banks

Others

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Cell Expansion in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Cell Expansion Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580