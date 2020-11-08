Car Wash Ancillary Products Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Car Wash Ancillary Products market.

The global car wash ancillary products market size was valued at USD 544.7 million in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1% from 2021 to 2027. Demand for car wash services has been rising over the past decade due to their increased convenience and a greater array of budget and luxury options. Increasing environmental regulations prohibiting residential car washing practices are anticipated to expand the customer base for professional car washes, thereby driving the demand for ancillary products. The market growth is primarily attributed to the increasing focus of consumers on vehicle maintenance and rising spending power. Busy schedules and time constraints have also led to consumers giving their vehicles to professional car washes rather than cleaning them at home.

Growing demand for a quick car wash has resulted in the demand for ancillary products that enable car wash owners and distributors to achieve this goal. Express car wash services are installed with equipment that can wash cars faster and this has been attracting those who are frequently on the road or who do not have the time for a full-service wash. In line with this trend, there has been a rising demand for In-Bay Automatic or Conveyor/Tunnel washes.

There has also been an increasing inclination of people to opt for professional car washes instead of DIY or at-home washes, which is supporting the growth of ancillary products among car wash operators. According to the

International Car Wash Association (ICA), over 2 million cars are washed every year in North America. This scenario predicts the increasing movement of manufacturers producing ancillary products for car wash service operators.

While touch-free car wash services have been gaining the trust of consumers, there has been an increasing focus on the usage of only water pressure and chemicals instead of cleaning brushes and cloths. This is driving the adoption of RO systems and water softeners so as to provide spotless results with no scaling due to hard water. Moreover, with growing consciousness regarding the environment, there has been a rising preference for eco-friendly car washes and service centers that use minimum water. This is driving the demand for ancillary equipment that can ensure minimum impact on the environment. In general, an automated car wash uses 10-60 gallons of water per car, whereas a home car wash uses more than 60 gallons of water.

Car washing is classified under NAICS code 8111 (Automotive Repair & Maintenance) in U.S., making it an essential business. Hence, resuming operations at car wash centers is estimated to create demand for ancillary products. Moreover, car wash operators are offering free vehicle disinfection against COVID-19. For instance, Seven Southern California carwashes owned by Vahid David Delrahim has reopened with new, unprecedented sanitation protocols, including providing customers free vehicle disinfection against COVID-19. Starting 15th May, the staff is disinfecting every vehicle by administering a germicidal cleaner and deodorant, which is registered with the Environmental Protection Agency. The cleaner is a fog sanitizer, not available to consumers, and functions as a bactericidal, fungicidal, and most importantly a viricidal, meaning it kills all viruses. Manufactures can start offering such cleaners along with ancillary products to boost their sales and gain significant market share despite the impact of the pandemic.

Product Insights: Car Wash Ancillary Products Market

In terms of revenue, bay doors lead the car wash ancillary products market with a share of 26.3% in 2019. This is attributed to its importance in the car wash industry, where they are important to keep out freezing winds and maintain hot/cold temperatures. Many car washes across the globe experience periods of extremely cold weather, prompting owners and operators to consider the need for doors on their carwash bays. In addition, bay doors provide security for customers as well as equipment. Most car washes are located in highly populated areas and many countries or cities have noise ordinances that must be adhered to. In this scenario, bay doors are proven to reduce the noise generated by car wash equipment.

Car wash vacuum systems are expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 2.7% from 2021 to 2027. Vacuum systems have become an integral component of most professional car wash service stations and often play a key role in a consumers decision-making process. Customers choose car washes that meet their expectations of cleanliness, both inside and outside, and free as well as paid vacuuming services can be a deciding factor for many. These factors are fueling the segment growth. Car wash vacuum systems consume a sizeable amount of energy and even the latest and up-to-date vacuum system requires frequent upkeep and fine-tuning in order to ensure affordable and efficient operations. Central vacuum systems, which have become increasingly popular with car wash operators, have proven to be more energy-efficient than their canister counterparts. This is because the central vacuum system operates through a single motor while the individual/canister variant requires a multiple motor setup, thus increasing energy demand.

Distribution Channel Insights: Car Wash Ancillary Products Market

In terms of revenue, offline distribution channels lead the market with a share of 85.7% in 2019 and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to higher demand for ancillary products through manufacturers, distributors, and dealers. Most car wash service providers prefer to buy ancillary products through offline channels due to the easy availability of a range of products, the ability to request customization, and excellent customer service offered by them. In addition, product guidance and assistance, in-house and on-site training, installation, 24/7 technical support, and repair services offered by this sales channel drive customers preference. Numerous car wash operators and owners procure equipment from manufacturers and distributors as there is a variation in pricing when procured in bulk. Moreover, the growing demand for customized car wash ancillary equipment is supporting sales via offline mode.

Online distribution channel is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 2.9% from 2021 to 2027. The online segment includes the sale of car wash ancillary products through company websites, e-commerce sites, and other third-party websites. The growth of this segment can be attributed to technological advancements and rising preference for online distribution channels to purchase car wash ancillary products, especially by small car wash operators who have fewer requirements. Customers who are comfortable in purchasing predefined and standard products are the major target audience for online platforms.

Regional Insights: Car Wash Ancillary Products Market

North America lead the market for car wash ancillary products with a share of 38.7% in 2019. Increasing number of car wash/service centers and declining home car washes are acting as major factors for market growth. Moreover, the trend of on-demand car wash is driving consumer preference towards professional car washing rather than home washing. The shift from ˜do-it-yourself to ˜do-it-for-me is a major trend observed among consumers with hectic lifestyles and busy schedules.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 2.5% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Increasing car sales in the region, particularly in India, Thailand, New Zealand, and Singapore, is drawing the need for car wash service operators, thereby spurring the adoption of ancillary products. Moreover, increasing luxury car sales in India and China will exhibit higher penetration of automated and touchless car wash equipment owing to increased focus on car maintenance.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Car Wash Ancillary Products Market

The market is characterized by the presence of several well-established players. These players account for a considerable market share and have a strong presence across the globe. Moreover, the market comprises of small to midsized players, which offer a selected range of car wash ancillary products. The impact of established players on the market is quite high as the majority of them have vast distribution networks across the globe to reach out to their large customer base. Key players operating in the market are focusing on strategic initiatives, such as collaborations, participation in events, and expansions, in order to drive revenue growth and reinforce their position in the global market. Some of the prominent players in the car wash ancillary products market include:

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global car wash ancillary products market report on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

