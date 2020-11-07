Unified Threat Management Market Size 2020 Emerging Trends, Industry Share, Opportunities, Regional Overview and SWOT Analysis till 2025

KD Market Insights offers in-depth analysis of the report titled Global Unified Threat Management Market Forecast to 2025. The study delivers comprehensive analysis, revenue details, and other critical information about Unified Threat Management and the various trends, drivers, constraints, opportunities, and threats in the studied market till 2025. The report presents SWOT analysis of the Global Unified Threat Management Market along with, progress trends, competitive framework, and development status of key regions.

The study offers statistics on growth rate, market status in terms of market size estimations and projections. This study also covers primary market players by their market share, product offerings, demand and supply figures, dissemination channels, latest industry developments, among others.

Market Insights

A growing Internet of Things (IoT) adoption together with a growing number of data violations and network intrusions drives demand for a unified management of threats. Unified threat management is an advanced approach where multiple functions are provided by one component. The global market will be backed up by adopting virtual private networks among end-users and advanced unified threat management solutions. In addition, unified threat management is set to grow due to low deployment costs and increased smart device adoption. For the above reasons, unified threat management will significantly increase the unified threat management market over the forecast period. The Unified Threat Management Market is projected to reach USD 11.17 billion by 2026, growing at CAGR by 13.41 per cent from 2019 to 2026.

Due to the increasing prevalence of cyber-attacks, the growing significance of cybersecurity is expected to drive the global unified software market’s growth for threat management during the forecast period. In addition, the increasing demand for threat management solutions for information confidentiality in different organizations is contributing significantly to the increased market size. Due to numerous advantages, such as improved data security, lower implementation costs, and easy deployment, most businesses are actively incorporating such solutions. In addition, emerging technological advances in unified threat management solutions provide the worldwide unified threat management market with lucrative growth opportunities.

For IT companies these days, securing an enterprise network against threats has become a significant challenge. The problem has been growing exponentially in recent years, as network operators are forced to integrate additional components in order to overcome increasing security problems. Organizations of all sizes and primarily SMBs are adopting unified threat management solutions to mitigate this growing problem and, in turn, reduce the management complexity. These solutions are used to replace comprehensive point security solutions, thereby saving costs and consumption of energy. These solutions were initially used to cater to small organizations, but due to the increase in the number of features and applications in the unified threat management market in which unified threat management can be leveraged, the trend of adopting such appliances and services is increasingly skewed towards mid-sized organizations as well as enterprise-level organizations.

Scope of the Market:

The scope of the study includes all the major innovations that are currently being applied within the global Unified Threat Management industry. The report analyzes the market development status and future market trends globally. It also divides the Unified Threat Management Market Segmentation to thoroughly and extensively analyze and uncover market profiles and prospects. This report offers key statistics on the state of the industry with tables and figures that help analyze the current global demand for Unified Threat Management, and can be a valuable source of guidance for businesses and individuals interested about the market.

Study Objective includes:

The main purpose of this study is to analyze the global Unified Threat Management market size (volume and value) by industry players, key regions, product/service, application and end-user, historical information and forecasts for 2025.

The study aims to recognize market segments and sub-segments and to identify key factors that have an impact on the market growth of Unified Threat Management, such as trends, growth potential, opportunities, industry-specific challenges and threats.

It also aims to predict the volume and value of Unified Threat Management Market for major countries and regions.

Inspect and research Unified Threat Management Market size, leading regions and countries, applications, background information and also forecast to 2025.

The Following are the Key Features of Global Unified Threat Management Market Report:

Market Overview, Industry Development, Market Maturity, PESTLE Analysis, Value Chain Analysis

Growth Drivers and Barriers, Market Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis & Trade Analysis

Market Forecast Analysis for 2020-2025

Market Segments by Geographies and Countries

Market Segment Trend and Forecast

Market Analysis and Recommendations

Price Analysis

Key Market Driving Factors

Unified Threat Management Market Company Analysis: Company Market Share & Market Positioning, Company Profiling, Recent Industry Developments etc.

Global Unified Threat Management Market Segmentation:

By Component

Hardware

Software

Virtual

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

By Service

Consulting

Support & Maintenance

Managed UTM

By Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprise

By End Use

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Utilities

Transport

Others

The regional segmentation of the market includes North America (U.S. & Canada), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa).

The key players profiled in the report include ,

Cisco

Comodo

Dell SonicWALL

Fortinet

Hillstone

Huawei

IBM Corporation

Intel

Juniper Networks

McAfee

Other Major & Niche Players

Key Questions Addressed:

Which segment is expected to rise significantly over the forecast period?

What is the outlook for the growth of Unified Threat Management Market?

What factors could impede the growth of the market?

What are the key factors contributing to the growth of industry?

Which region is expected to dominate over the forecast period?

Which markets are essential for business development?

What is the expected growth rate of the industry during the forecast period?

Which market player(s) dominates the Unified Threat Management industry?

What strategic business approaches are being pursued by key players in the industry?

