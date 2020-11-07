2020-2025 Train Battery Global Market | Statistical Analysis, Market Size, Share, And Forecast- KDMI

KD Market Insights offers in-depth analysis of the report titled Global Train Battery Market Forecast to 2025. The study delivers comprehensive analysis, revenue details, and other critical information about Train Battery and the various trends, drivers, constraints, opportunities, and threats in the studied market till 2025. The report presents SWOT analysis of the Global Train Battery Market along with, progress trends, competitive framework, and development status of key regions.

The study offers statistics on growth rate, market status in terms of market size estimations and projections. This study also covers primary market players by their market share, product offerings, demand and supply figures, dissemination channels, latest industry developments, among others.

Market Insights

An advanced economy that is expected to boost demand for rail expansion is one of the largest drivers in infrastructure spending over the next few decades. It is anticipated that the inclusion of these developments in urban rail infrastructure will lead to demand for energy storage systems and is therefore expected to drive demand for train batteries over the forecast period.

Aggressive Plans for Train Electrification Coupled with Privatization

To provide advanced technology and quality service to customers in terms of auxiliary functions such as automatic doors, train lighting, air conditioning, infotainment, Wi-Fi services, etc., private companies focus on investing in high-speed rail. Most high-speed trains are equipped with these advanced features and require storage systems for auxiliary batteries. Other features require many batteries for smooth functionality, such as emergency braking and tilting systems and emergency power supply, communication, and automatic door control functions. Additionally, for traction purposes, batteries are also used. Therefore, the increased focus of private companies on high-speed rail is expected to offer opportunities for battery manufacturers of auxiliary batteries. In addition, India plans to privatize, along with other countries, part of its rail sector and launch 151 private passenger trains on 109 pairs of routes by 2023. Therefore, the privatization of the railway sector is expected to create opportunities for battery manufacturers to concentrate on producing highly efficient traction batteries and auxiliary functions.

Globally, demand for rail networks is increasing steadily, especially in metropolitan areas with rising populations. One of the most energy-efficient modes of transportation for freight and passengers is rail transport. The regulation on the rolling stock aims to reduce emissions of particulate matter ( PM) from these motors by as much as 90% when fully implemented and nitrogen oxides ( NOx) by 80%. The standards are based on applying to machines manufactured in 2015 and later of high-efficiency catalytic after-treatment technology. The demand for electric rail transport has been increased by increasing environmental concerns and energy-efficient transportation. Therefore, strict regulations on emissions have shifted the focus to electric rail transport and increased demand for train batteries.

Scope of the Market:

The scope of the study includes all the major innovations that are currently being applied within the global Train Battery industry. The report analyzes the market development status and future market trends globally. It also divides the Train Battery Market Segmentation By Battery type, By technology, By Rolling Stock, By Application to thoroughly and extensively analyze and uncover market profiles and prospects. This report offers key statistics on the state of the industry with tables and figures that help analyze the current global demand for Train Battery, and can be a valuable source of guidance for businesses and individuals interested about the market.

Study Objective includes:

The main purpose of this study is to analyze the global Train Battery market size (volume and value) by industry players, key regions, product/service, application and end-user, historical information and forecasts for 2025.

The study aims to recognize market segments and sub-segments and to identify key factors that have an impact on the market growth of Train Battery, such as trends, growth potential, opportunities, industry-specific challenges and threats.

It also aims to predict the volume and value of Train Battery Market for major countries and regions.

Inspect and research Train Battery Market size, leading regions and countries, applications, background information and also forecast to 2025.

The Following are the Key Features of Global Train Battery Market Report:

Market Overview, Industry Development, Market Maturity, PESTLE Analysis, Value Chain Analysis

Growth Drivers and Barriers, Market Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis & Trade Analysis

Market Forecast Analysis for 2020-2025

Market Segments by Geographies and Countries

Market Segment Trend and Forecast

Market Analysis and Recommendations

Price Analysis

Key Market Driving Factors

Train Battery Market Company Analysis: Company Market Share & Market Positioning, Company Profiling, Recent Industry Developments etc.

Global Train Battery Market Segmentation:

By Battery Type

Lead Acid Battery

Nickel Cadmium Battery

Lithium Ion Battery

By Technology

Conventional Lead Acid Battery

Valve Regulated Lead Acid Battery

Gel Tubular Lead Acid Battery

Sinter/PNE Ni-Cd Battery

Pocket Plate Ni-Cd Battery

Fiber/PNE Ni-Cd Battery

Lithium Ion Battery

By Rolling Stock

Diesel Locomotives

DMUs

Electric Locomotives

EMUs

Metros

High-speed Trains

Light Trains/Trams/Monorails

Passenger Coaches

By Application

Starter Battery

Auxiliary Battery (HVAC, Doors, Infotainment)

By Advance Train

Autonomous Trains

Hybrid Locomotives

Fully Battery Operated Trains

The regional segmentation of the market includes North America (U.S. & Canada), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa).

The key players profiled in the report include ,

Enersys

Saft

GS Yuasa Corporation

Exide Industries Ltd.

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.

Hoppecke Batterien GmbH & Co. KG

SEC Battery

First National Battery

Power & Industrial Battery Systems GmbH

Hitachi

Other Major & Niche Players

Key Questions Addressed:

Which segment is expected to rise significantly over the forecast period?

What is the outlook for the growth of Train Battery Market?

What factors could impede the growth of the market?

What are the key factors contributing to the growth of industry?

Which region is expected to dominate over the forecast period?

Which markets are essential for business development?

What is the expected growth rate of the industry during the forecast period?

Which market player(s) dominates the Train Battery industry?

What strategic business approaches are being pursued by key players in the industry?

