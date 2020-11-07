Surface Disinfectant Market: Global Industry Analysis, Technological Innovations, Trends, Growth opportunities, 2025 -KDMI

KD Market Insights offers in-depth analysis of the report titled Global Surface Disinfectant Market Forecast to 2025. The study delivers comprehensive analysis, revenue details, and other critical information about Surface Disinfectant and the various trends, drivers, constraints, opportunities, and threats in the studied market till 2025. The report presents SWOT analysis of the Global Surface Disinfectant Market along with, progress trends, competitive framework, and development status of key regions.

The study offers statistics on growth rate, market status in terms of market size estimations and projections. This study also covers primary market players by their market share, product offerings, demand and supply figures, dissemination channels, latest industry developments, among others.

Market Insights

High prevalence of HAIs

Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are nosocomial infections that occur and are not observed at the time of admission during a patient’s stay at hospitals and related facilities. Such infections include central line-associated bloodstream infections, surgical site infections, urinary tract infections associated with catheters, hospital-acquired pneumonia, ventilator-associated pneumonia, and Clostridium difficile. The incidence of HAIs depends primarily on the immune status of the patient, the practises of infection control and the prevalence of different infectious agents around the health care facility. Due to the direct correlation between geriatric populations, the occurrence of chronic diseases, the increase in hospitalization rates, and the increase in the risk of the spread of HAIs, the demand for surface disinfectants will increase in this segment population.

COVID-19 Impact on Global Surface Disinfectants Market

COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused due to a novel coronavirus that was most recently discovered. In healthcare systems worldwide, the pandemic has caused the disruption, with hospitals being overwhelmed due to the increasing influx of patients. To cope with a rising incidence of diseases, temporary hospitals are also being set up. Therefore, because of the growing awareness of hygiene, health, and safety, the spread of COVID-19 has spurred an increase in the demand for cleaning and disinfection products. Some of the major factors driving the demand and uptake of antiseptics and disinfectants are increasing healthcare expenditure and increasing the number of temporary hospitals.

At a CAGR of 3.0 percent from 2019 to 2025, the global market for surface disinfectants is projected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2025. The growing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and the presence of stringent regulations for the use of surface disinfectants are some of the major factors driving this market’s growth. Over the forecast period, growing chronic diseases are projected to help boost the market growth. Demand for surface disinfectants is also driven by increasing consumer awareness about hygiene and preventive healthcare. The unprecedented rise in demand for products as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic worldwide.

Scope of the Market:

The scope of the study includes all the major innovations that are currently being applied within the global Surface Disinfectant industry. The report analyzes the market development status and future market trends globally. It also divides the Surface Disinfectant Market Segmentation to thoroughly and extensively analyze and uncover market profiles and prospects. This report offers key statistics on the state of the industry with tables and figures that help analyze the current global demand for Surface Disinfectant, and can be a valuable source of guidance for businesses and individuals interested about the market.

Study Objective includes:

The main purpose of this study is to analyze the global Surface Disinfectant market size (volume and value) by industry players, key regions, product/service, application and end-user, historical information and forecasts for 2025.

The study aims to recognize market segments and sub-segments and to identify key factors that have an impact on the market growth of Surface Disinfectant, such as trends, growth potential, opportunities, industry-specific challenges and threats.

It also aims to predict the volume and value of Surface Disinfectant Market for major countries and regions.

Inspect and research Surface Disinfectant Market size, leading regions and countries, applications, background information and also forecast to 2025.

The Following are the Key Features of Global Surface Disinfectant Market Report:

Market Overview, Industry Development, Market Maturity, PESTLE Analysis, Value Chain Analysis

Growth Drivers and Barriers, Market Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis & Trade Analysis

Market Forecast Analysis for 2020-2025

Market Segments by Geographies and Countries

Market Segment Trend and Forecast

Market Analysis and Recommendations

Price Analysis

Key Market Driving Factors

Surface Disinfectant Market Company Analysis: Company Market Share & Market Positioning, Company Profiling, Recent Industry Developments etc.

Global Surface Disinfectant Market Segmentation:

By Composition

Alcohols

Chlorine Compounds

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

Hydrogen Peroxide

Peracetic Acid

Other Compositions

By Type

Liquids

Wipes

Quaternary Ammonium Compound-Based Wipes

Alcohol-Based Wipes

Other Wipes

Sprays

By Application

Surface Disinfection

Instrument Disinfection

Other Applications

By End-User

Hospital Settings

Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research Laboratories

The regional segmentation of the market includes North America (U.S. & Canada), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa).

The key players profiled in the report include ,

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

The 3M Company

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KCWW)

Ecolab

Procter & Gamble

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC.

The Clorox Company

Medline Industries Inc.

Whiteley Corp.

Other Major & Niche Players

Key Questions Addressed:

Which segment is expected to rise significantly over the forecast period?

What is the outlook for the growth of Surface Disinfectant Market?

What factors could impede the growth of the market?

What are the key factors contributing to the growth of industry?

Which region is expected to dominate over the forecast period?

Which markets are essential for business development?

What is the expected growth rate of the industry during the forecast period?

Which market player(s) dominates the Surface Disinfectant industry?

What strategic business approaches are being pursued by key players in the industry?

