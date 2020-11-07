Air Purifiers Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast by 2026 | Sharp, Philips, Panasonic

“

The Air Purifiers Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Air Purifiers report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Air Purifiers market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Air Purifiers specifications, and company profiles. The Air Purifiers study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

The market size section gives the Air Purifiers market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Air Purifiers industry over a defined period.

Key Manufacturers of Air Purifiers Market include: Sharp, Philips, Panasonic, Daikin, Honeywell, Coway, Xiao Mi, Electrolux, Whirlpool, YADU, Midea, Blueair, Lexy, Samsung, Austin, Beiangtech

Air Purifiers Market Types include: HEPA

Activated Carbon

Static Electricity

Ion and Ozone Generator

Others



Air Purifiers Market Applications include: Residential

Commercial

Others



The research covers the current market size of the [Global Air Purifiers Sales Market Report 2020] and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.,. The in-depth information by segments of Air Purifiers market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the [Global Air Purifiers Sales Market Report 2020].

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global Air Purifiers Sales Market Report 2020]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Air Purifiers in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Table of Contents:

1 Air Purifiers Market Overview

1.1 Air Purifiers Product Scope

1.2 Air Purifiers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Air Purifiers Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 HEPA

1.2.3 Activated Carbon

1.2.4 Static Electricity

1.2.5 Ion and Ozone Generator

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Air Purifiers Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Air Purifiers Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Air Purifiers Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Air Purifiers Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Air Purifiers Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Air Purifiers Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Air Purifiers Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Air Purifiers Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Air Purifiers Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Air Purifiers Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Air Purifiers Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Air Purifiers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Air Purifiers Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Air Purifiers Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Air Purifiers Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Air Purifiers Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Air Purifiers Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Air Purifiers Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Air Purifiers Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Air Purifiers Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Air Purifiers Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Air Purifiers Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Air Purifiers Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Air Purifiers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Air Purifiers as of 2019)

3.4 Global Air Purifiers Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Air Purifiers Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Air Purifiers Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Air Purifiers Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Air Purifiers Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Air Purifiers Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Air Purifiers Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Air Purifiers Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Air Purifiers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Air Purifiers Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Air Purifiers Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Air Purifiers Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Air Purifiers Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Air Purifiers Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Air Purifiers Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Air Purifiers Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Air Purifiers Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Air Purifiers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Air Purifiers Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Air Purifiers Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Air Purifiers Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Air Purifiers Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Air Purifiers Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Air Purifiers Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Air Purifiers Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Air Purifiers Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Air Purifiers Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Air Purifiers Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Air Purifiers Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Air Purifiers Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Air Purifiers Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Air Purifiers Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Air Purifiers Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Air Purifiers Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Air Purifiers Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Air Purifiers Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Air Purifiers Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Air Purifiers Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Air Purifiers Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Air Purifiers Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Air Purifiers Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Air Purifiers Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Air Purifiers Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Air Purifiers Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Air Purifiers Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Air Purifiers Business

12.1 Sharp

12.1.1 Sharp Corporation Information

12.1.2 Sharp Business Overview

12.1.3 Sharp Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Sharp Air Purifiers Products Offered

12.1.5 Sharp Recent Development

12.2 Philips

12.2.1 Philips Corporation Information

12.2.2 Philips Business Overview

12.2.3 Philips Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Philips Air Purifiers Products Offered

12.2.5 Philips Recent Development

12.3 Panasonic

12.3.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.3.2 Panasonic Business Overview

12.3.3 Panasonic Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Panasonic Air Purifiers Products Offered

12.3.5 Panasonic Recent Development

12.4 Daikin

12.4.1 Daikin Corporation Information

12.4.2 Daikin Business Overview

12.4.3 Daikin Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Daikin Air Purifiers Products Offered

12.4.5 Daikin Recent Development

12.5 Honeywell

12.5.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

12.5.2 Honeywell Business Overview

12.5.3 Honeywell Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Honeywell Air Purifiers Products Offered

12.5.5 Honeywell Recent Development

12.6 Coway

12.6.1 Coway Corporation Information

12.6.2 Coway Business Overview

12.6.3 Coway Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Coway Air Purifiers Products Offered

12.6.5 Coway Recent Development

12.7 Xiao Mi

12.7.1 Xiao Mi Corporation Information

12.7.2 Xiao Mi Business Overview

12.7.3 Xiao Mi Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Xiao Mi Air Purifiers Products Offered

12.7.5 Xiao Mi Recent Development

12.8 Electrolux

12.8.1 Electrolux Corporation Information

12.8.2 Electrolux Business Overview

12.8.3 Electrolux Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Electrolux Air Purifiers Products Offered

12.8.5 Electrolux Recent Development

12.9 Whirlpool

12.9.1 Whirlpool Corporation Information

12.9.2 Whirlpool Business Overview

12.9.3 Whirlpool Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Whirlpool Air Purifiers Products Offered

12.9.5 Whirlpool Recent Development

12.10 YADU

12.10.1 YADU Corporation Information

12.10.2 YADU Business Overview

12.10.3 YADU Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 YADU Air Purifiers Products Offered

12.10.5 YADU Recent Development

12.11 Midea

12.11.1 Midea Corporation Information

12.11.2 Midea Business Overview

12.11.3 Midea Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Midea Air Purifiers Products Offered

12.11.5 Midea Recent Development

12.12 Blueair

12.12.1 Blueair Corporation Information

12.12.2 Blueair Business Overview

12.12.3 Blueair Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Blueair Air Purifiers Products Offered

12.12.5 Blueair Recent Development

12.13 Lexy

12.13.1 Lexy Corporation Information

12.13.2 Lexy Business Overview

12.13.3 Lexy Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Lexy Air Purifiers Products Offered

12.13.5 Lexy Recent Development

12.14 Samsung

12.14.1 Samsung Corporation Information

12.14.2 Samsung Business Overview

12.14.3 Samsung Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Samsung Air Purifiers Products Offered

12.14.5 Samsung Recent Development

12.15 Austin

12.15.1 Austin Corporation Information

12.15.2 Austin Business Overview

12.15.3 Austin Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Austin Air Purifiers Products Offered

12.15.5 Austin Recent Development

12.16 Beiangtech

12.16.1 Beiangtech Corporation Information

12.16.2 Beiangtech Business Overview

12.16.3 Beiangtech Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Beiangtech Air Purifiers Products Offered

12.16.5 Beiangtech Recent Development

13 Air Purifiers Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Air Purifiers Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Air Purifiers

13.4 Air Purifiers Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Air Purifiers Distributors List

14.3 Air Purifiers Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Air Purifiers Market Trends

15.2 Air Purifiers Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Air Purifiers Market Challenges

15.4 Air Purifiers Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

