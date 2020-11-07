Offshore Helicopter Services Market 2020 – Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Future Outlook 2025

The Offshore Helicopter Services report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Offshore Helicopter Services study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The market for offshore helicopter services is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 1.93% during the forecast period of 2020- 2025.

The Major Player : CHC Group Ltd, Bristow Group Inc., PHI Inc., Era Group Inc., Abu Dhabi Aviation Airways PJSC (Abu Dhabi Aviation), and HNZ Group Inc.

Market Overview

Major factors driving the market studied are rising deepwater offshore exploration and development activities, due to the growing crude oil demand and little scope for new discovery in land and shallow water areas. A further decline in offshore oil and gas activities, through re-engineering and cost-cutting measures by offshore oil and gas operators, have resulted in improved viability of offshore oil and gas projects, especially in deepwater regions. The low dayrates of crew transfer vessel, coupled with lack of offshore oil and gas activities, have forced the helicopter service providers to reduce their dayrates, which negatively impacted their annual revenue.

Key Market Trends



Offshore Wind Power Industry Expected to Witness Fastest Growth

– Many of the earlier offshore wind farms were installed close to the land, and are easily accessible by boat. However, the newly built offshore wind farms are located farther from the shore, and helicopters are becoming an economical option for the transportation of crew members to and from the installations. This has created new business areas for offshore helicopter services.

– The offshore helicopter services are mainly used for transferring the crew to the platforms for the maintenance of the wind turbines. As the offshore wind turbines face rougher and more corrosive environments, the offshore wind farms require more frequent maintenance.

– As the offshore wind power industry is moving toward the deeper and harsher environments, the demand for the wind turbine maintenance activity and in turn, offshore helicopters services for the offshore wind industry is increasing.

– Historically, the offshore wind power industry had been dominated by the European countries, such as Denmark, Germany, and the United Kingdom. But Asian countries, such as China, Taiwan, and India have also announced plans to develop the domestic offshore wind sector, which in turn, is expected to drive the geographical expansion of the helicopter services market for wind farms during the forecast period.

– Among the end-user industries, the offshore wind industry is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

