Nonmagnetic Wheelchair Market Analysis,Trends,Demand,Top Manufactures and Forecast 2020-2025

The Nonmagnetic Wheelchair market studied was anticipated to grow with a CAGR of nearly 6.1%, during the forecast period.

The Major Player : Guangdong Shunde Jaeyong Hardware, Comfort Orthopedic, Axis Medical, PRO ACTIV Reha-Technik, Besco Medical, Melrose Wheelchair, Karma Medical, DeVilbiss Healthcare, Giraldin G.&C., among others..

Market Overview

– The rise in the elderly population has led to the growth of the walking assist devices market. According to the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention, the number of adults unable (or very difficult) to walk a mile was found to be around 17.1 million in 2016.

– As per the revised World Population Prospects, by the United Nations, the number of people aged 60 or above is expected to grow greater than double by 2050, i.e. from 962 million in 2017 to 2.1 billion in 2050, globally. This age group is highly vulnerable to different types of age-related diseases that require personal mobility aid.

– Moreover, the increasing prevalence of debilitating neurological diseases, rheumatoid arthritis, and osteoarthritis has been contributing to the increased percentage of the population with a disability to walk.

– Therefore, as the geriatric population is growing, the demand for non-magnetic wheelchairs is also rising across the globe.

Key Market Trends

Hospitals dominate the Global Nonmagnetic Wheelchair Market

– According to the The National Spinal Cord Injury Database 2018, the number of people with SCI (Spinal Cord Injury) living in the United States is currently estimated to be approximately 288,000 persons, with a range from 247,000 to 358,000 persons.

– According to the World Health organization, every year, around 250,000 and 500,000 people suffer from spinal cord injuries (SCI) globally. The majority of spinal cord injuries are due to preventable causes, such as road traffic crashes, falls or violence. Males are most at risk in young adulthood (20-29 years) and older age (more than 70).

– This rising incidence of spinal cord injuries is directly having an impact on the rise in hospital admissions, eventually boosting the growth in demand for non-magnetic wheelchairs all across the globe.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Nonmagnetic Wheelchair report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyse the growth of the key players operating in the market.

