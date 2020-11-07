North America LNG Bunkering Market Size, Share and Global Outlook 2020-2025

The North America LNG Bunkering report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This North America LNG Bunkering study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The North America LNG bunkering market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 27.74% during the forecast period.

The Major Player : Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Gasum AS, Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC, Total SA, and Nauticor GmbH & Co. KG..

Market Overview

Factors such as growth in global LNG usage, clean energy demand, and its ability to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the adoption of stricter norms by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) restricted the sulfur oxide (SOx) emissions, which came into force from January 1, 2020, is further expected to bolster the LNG bunkering market in North America. However, the lack of LNG bunkering infrastructure and slow growth of the marine industry is likely to hinder the growth of the market being studied.

Key Market Trends

Ferries and OSV Segment to Dominate the Market

– Ferries are vessels used to carry cargoes across the water. A passenger ferry is used as a water bus or water taxi to travel from one place to another. On the other hand, offshore support vessels (OSV) are required during oil exploration and construction work in offshore locations. Moreover, they help in providing necessary supplies while undertaking exploration, drilling, and construction activities.

– These vessels majorly operate on heavy fuel oil and marine gas oil. However, government regulations regarding emission of sulfur, carbon dioxide, and other pollutants have been encouraging the use of LNG as a fuel in the vessels. In the United States, tighter emission control standards, access to LNG from liquefaction or liquefaction-related storage tanks, and port facilities have facilitated the LNG bunkering infrastructure in the country.

– Moreover, there is an increase in the number of ferries and OSVs on order based on LNG fuel. The increasing retrofitting of ferries with the dual-fuel engines has been driving the demand for LNG bunkering services.

– In March 2019, the Canadian firm, BC Ferries, announced to build up to five new LNG powered ferries, primarily to replace four existing vessels, in order to meet the changing travel demands in the near future. The new ferries are expected to enter service by end of 2020.

– Hence, the increasing number of LNG fueled ferries and OSV is expected to drive the demand for LNG fueled ferries and OSVs in North America during the forecast period.

