Autonomous Aircraft Market Trends, Demand, Shares,Growth and Global and Regional Outlook 2020

The autonomous aircraft market is estimated to register a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period, 2020 – 2025.

The Major Player : Boeing Company, Airbus SE, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Textron Inc. (Bell Helicopters), and BAE Systems plc

Market Overview

– Growing usage of artificial intelligence technology is expected to increase the autonomy of the aircraft, thereby propelling the growth of the market in the coming years.

– The airline industry is now facing a shortage of pilots, and the adoption of autonomous aircraft can address this issue in the near future.

– Increasing development of autonomous aircraft for civil aviation due to the associated benefits, such as safety, reliability, and affordability can lead to growth of the market in the coming years.

Key Market Trends

Autonomous Cargo Aircraft Expected to Hit the Market Earlier than the Autonomous Passenger Aircraft

Cargo planes are expected to be the first to adopt this autonomous aircraft technology. In passenger flights, safety and the lives of people are given the paramount importance, and thus, the adoption of the autonomous aircraft should start after continuous and rigorous testing is done. This is not the case with the cargo aircraft, as the level of life risk is zero with the use of autonomous aircraft in cargo planes. Additionally, the growth in the e-commerce industry is driving the air cargo demand, which may increase the demand for air cargo pilots in the near future. Hence, most of the developments in the autonomous aircraft market are aimed at bringing the autonomous cargo aircraft into commercial use, to fill in the gap due to the pilot shortage. Boeings futuristic NeXt division oversees its heavy-duty drone prototype that is capable of lifting a 500-pound payload. The so-called cargo air vehicle conducted its first indoor flight test last year, and may move to outdoor testing in 2019. Many such developments are currently underway, and these are expected to help the autonomous cargo aircraft to be introduced into the market within the next decade.

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Autonomous Aircraft report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyse the growth of the key players operating in the market.

