Ethyl Acetate Market Overview and Global Demand Analysis 2020

The ethyl acetate market is expected to register a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

The Major Player : INEOS, Sipchem, Celanese Corporation, and Eastman Chemical Company, among others.

The major factors driving the market studied include the increasing demand from the flexible packaging industry. Replacement of conventional coatings by water-borne and high solid coatings is expected to significantly hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

– Innovations in the production of ethanol from coal/natural gas are likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

Growing Demand from Paints and Coatings Application

– Ethyl acetate finds its uses in a variety of coating formulations, such as epoxies, urethanes, cellulosics, acrylics, and vinyl, in the paints and coatings industry. The major usage of ethyl acetate is as an activator and hardener in paints.

– The global paints and coatings market is growing at a healthy rate, majorly owing to the increasing housing construction activities in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific, along with a rise in automotive production in Asia-Pacific and Europe.

– With the increasing housing construction, population, and income-levels in countries, such as India, China, Mexico and Brazil, the demand for furniture is increasing at a healthy rate. This scenario is expected to increase the demand for wood coatings, in turn, boosting the consumption of ethyl acetate used for the formulation of these coatings.

– In addition to this, the increasing demand for epoxy coatings in the aerospace and food and beverage sectors around the world are expected to have a positive impact on the demand for ethyl acetate over the forecast period.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Ethyl Acetate report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyse the growth of the key players operating in the market.

