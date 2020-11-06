Brazil Veterinary Vaccines Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Brazil Veterinary Vaccines market.

The Brazil veterinary vaccines market size was valued at USD 324.2 million in 2020 and is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2021 to 2027. Rising mandates for vaccination to curb livestock disease outbreaks and increasing demand for livestock-related food products are primary factors expected to drive market growth.

The country ranked second in broiler meat production followed by the U.S. in 2019. The massive outbreak of COVID-19 in livestock producing countries, such as China and the U.S., is expected to increase Brazils meat export market. For instance, Brazilian livestock production is expected to increase by nearly 5% in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Favorable government initiatives are likely to boost revenue growth. For instance, in May 2018, the World Organization for Animal Health declared Brazil, free of foot and mouth disease (FMD) with vaccination. The National Program for the Eradication and Prevention of FMD reduced the disease vaccine dose from 5 mL to 2 mL and aims to totally withdraw the vaccine by 2021.

Increasing companion animal population is further boosting the market growth. According to Abinpet report, there were around 52 million dogs in Brazil, highest in Latin America. Moreover, increasing trend of animal-assisted therapies is propelling the market growth. People with attention deficit disorder, autism spectrum disorder, Cerebral Vascular Accident (CVA) have reported benefits from animal-assisted therapies. The growing concern regarding pet health is further boosting the vaccine market.

Product Insights: Brazil Veterinary Vaccines Market

Live vaccines segment lead the market in 2019 with a share of over 40% owing to increased usage in mass vaccination. Attenuated live vaccines have been used for decades and are the oldest immunization method against transmissible gastroenteritis coronavirus and porcine epidemic diarrhea virus. In 2017, Ceva launched CEVAC IBras-the first live attenuated vaccine-for addressing the Brazilian variant of avian infectious bronchitis virus. Recombinant vaccines are expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027.

This can be attributed to advantages of this vaccine, including lesser risk of pathogenicity and targeted action. Recombinant vaccines have shown efficacy against the Histophilus of some strain. The pathogen largely affects the cattle industry and is responsible for respiratory diseases, septicemia, reproductive tract disorders, infectious thrombotic meningoencephalitis, and pleuritic. Moreover, the vaccines are also effective in the treatment of Rhipicephalus microplus in Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela, and a few other Latin American countries.

Animal Type Insights: Brazil Veterinary Vaccines Market

Ruminant segment led the market in 2019 accounting for a share of over 57%. Increasing cattle production and growing initiatives by the government to control sudden outbreak of diseases are the factors expected to propel the segment growth further. Brazil was the worlds second-largest cattle-producing country in 2019.

The major driver for cattle production is improved pastures condition and crossbreeding. The country became the top beef exporter in 2019, outpacing India. Moreover, the outbreak of African swine fever in Asia in 2017 also augmented the livestock production in the country. The lower cost of imported inputs, such as vaccines, due to favorable exchange rates is further fueling the growth of Brazil veterinary vaccines market.

Poultry segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to high production of broiler meat in the country. It was the worlds second-largest country in broiler meat production in 2019. It produced around 13.8 million metric tons of broiler meat in 2019. It is also the top exporter of broiler meat worldwide. MAPA strongly regulates the vaccination program in the poultry industry to reduce the sudden outbreaks, which is further boosting the segment growth.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Brazil Veterinary Vaccines Market

There are several foreign and domestic companies in the market. The country provides numerous growth opportunities to the market participants as it has the worlds largest cattle production. The companies have undertaken several strategic initiatives, such as merger & acquisitions, product launch, the establishment of new manufacturing facilities, and so on.

For example, in October 2018, Sumitomo Corp. entered into a strategic partnership with Ourofino SaÃºde Animal to expand its veterinary medicine business. In 2017, Ceva entered into the FMD vaccine market in Brazil by acquiring Hertape Saude Animale Ltda. and Inova Biotecnologia SaÃºde Animale Ltda. Boehringer Ingelheim acquired Merial in 2017, to increase its market penetration. Some of the prominent players in the Brazil veterinary vaccines market are:

Key companies Profiled: Brazil Veterinary Vaccines Market Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at the country level and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the Brazil veterinary vaccines market report on the basis of product and animal type:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Live Attenuated Vaccines

DNA Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

Others

Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Poultry

Infectious Bronchitis

Avian Influenza

Mareks Disease

Newcastle Disease

Salmonella

Avian Encephalomyelitis

Fowl Cholera

Egg Drop Syndrome 76 (EDS 76)

Infectious coryza

Combined Vaccines

Others

Aqua

Streptococcosis

Vibrio

Aeromonas

Others

Ruminants

Foot & Mouth Disease (FMD)

Lumpy Skin

Rotavirus

Corona Virus

E. Coli

Bluetongue

Combined Vaccines

Others

Swine

Swine Influenza

Swine Fever

Parvovirus

PRRS

Foot & Mouth Disease

Others

Companion

Canine

Distemper

Kennel cough (Parainfluenza)

Parvovirus

Canine herpes

Lyme Disease

Feline

Rhinotracheitis

Calicivirus

Coronavirus

Panleukopenia

