Biological Safety Cabinets Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Report Overview: Biological Safety Cabinets Market

The global biological safety cabinets market size was valued at USD 147.77 million in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2021 to 2027. Biological safety cabinets are used primarily for containment of infectious pathogens and hazardous chemicals while working on research. These cabinets include basic systems like HEPA filters, Laminar Airflow, work station, ventilated cabinets and exhausts. These safety cabinets must meet international standards and have to be ISO certified.

Key factors driving the growth of the market include increased incidence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, and demand for wireless and portable systems. In addition, extensive R&D by many pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical firms along with favorable regulations is expected to drive the market. It requires proper infrastructure and equipment facilities to carry out a scientific research; therefore, the ventilated biological safety cabinets will play a crucial role registering momentous growth.

While working on pathogenic organisms or volatile chemicals that are perilous, the safety and protection of the researcher and the environment is very important. Biological safety cabinets contain components like HEPA filters, ultraviolet lamps, laminar flows cabinet, etc., that provide protection by creating a sterile environment and workstation.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, respiratory diseases, and Alzheimers, has resulted in a rise in research, thus directing the need for advanced safety equipment. On the other hand, the high costs of these equipment and introduction of more efficient and reliable alternative may limit the growth of the market.

Product Type Insights: Biological Safety Cabinets Market

Product Class II accounted for the largest share of more than 40% in 2019 as these systems provide complete protection and are widely used in basic research activities. The product type segment is divided into Class I, II, and III. These products are differentiated on the basis of biosafety level containment that is required during research. Class I provides protection only for the personnel and environment, Class II provides protection for personnel, product, and environment.

Class III is for maximum protection when the research requires pathogens and radionuclide. The other key difference is their minimum inflow velocities and exhaust systems. The class II type is projected to register the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2027. The availability of new portable accessories and advanced operation software is likely to contribute to the supplementary growth of the class II segment. Class I product type is anticipated to be the second-fastest-growing segment over the forecast period 2021-2027.

End-use Insights: Biological Safety Cabinets Market



Pharma and biopharma companies accounted for the largest share of over 45% in 2019. Based on end use, the global market is divided into pharmaceuticals & biopharmaceutical companies, diagnostic & testing laboratories, academic and research organizations.

Pharma and biopharma companies require a strong R&D facility because of which they need advanced facilities and equipment. According to the Federal Research and Development, the government had funded $54,565 million to businesses for new scientific development. The diagnostic and testing laboratories segment is also likely to register significant growth in the forecast period.

Regional Insights: Biological Safety Cabinets Market

North America led the market in 2019 and accounted for 32.7% of the global market share. It is expected to retain its leading position throughout the forecast period. Increasing incidences of chronic diseases, quick adoption of advanced technologies, and extensive R&D by major companies in North America contribute to the growth of the regional market.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising spending by domestic and foreign firms, a great pool of skilled labor, governments shift towards promoting basic research, and entrepreneurship.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Biological Safety Cabinets Market

The global market is highly competitive. Major companies have undertaken business strategies, such as geographical expansion, M&A, and product launch, to retain their market share. For instance, in 2019 Azbil Telstar launched a series of BiOptima Class II safety cabinets that have advanced operating systems for cytotoxic handling with highly efficient HEPA filters that are energy-efficient and operation-friendly. Some of the prominent players in the biological safety cabinets market include:

Key companies Profiled: Biological Safety Cabinets Market Report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Labconco Corporation

NuAire Inc.

The Baker Company Inc.

Azbil Telstar

Jinan Biobase Biotech Co. LTD.

Germfree Laboratories Inc.

Air Science Inc.

Haier Biomedical (Qingdao Biomedical Co., Ltd.)

Cruma S.A.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global biological safety cabinets market report on the basis of product type, end use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Class I

Class II

Class II Type A

Class II Type B

Class III

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostics & Testing Laboratories

Academic & Research Organizations

