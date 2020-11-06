Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Report Overview: Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery Market

The global beverage carton packaging machinery market size was valued at USD 877.6 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% from 2021 to 2027. Rising concerns over plastic waste and its harmful impacts on the environment coupled with increasing demand for beverages is expected to drive demand for beverage carton packaging machinery over the projected period. In addition, changing lifestyles coupled with an increasing focus on convenience is driving the demand for ready-to-drink beverages, which in turn is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market for beverage carton packaging machinery. Moreover, the overall growing beverage industry across the globe is further anticipated to generate the demand for beverage carton packaging machinery over the coming years.

The U.S. accounted for the largest market share in North America. The horizontal end side-load cartoner segment accounted for the largest market share in U.S. and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period 2021-2027. The ability to operate at high speeds most notability in bulk product handling applications is anticipated to drive demand for this segment.

Rising focus on functional automation to enhance productivity coupled with an increasing variety of beverage products is driving the demand for high-speed beverage carton packaging machinery. In addition, there is also an increasing demand for compact beverage carton packaging machinery from several end-use application industries.

The manufacturers operating across the end-use industries are opting for customized products including beverage carton packaging machinery in terms of specifications such as speed, number of packages per minute, packaging style, drive systems, industrial sensors, safety components, human-machine interface (HMI), and programmable controllers used in this type of machinery. As a result, beverage carton packaging machinery providers offer customized designs based on their clients requirements.

The aforementioned factors, coupled with the material, engineering, labor cost, and the profit margin, in turn, contribute to the overall cost of the beverage carton packaging machinery. Thus, the growing demand for highly customized carton packaging machinery is expected to drive the market over the coming years. However, high initial costs associated with carton packaging machinery are likely to limit their adoption, especially from the smaller players, thereby hindering the market.

Type Insights: Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery Market

The horizontal end side-load cartoner type segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 38.8% in 2019 in the beverage carton packaging machinery market. The segment is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period.

The horizontal end side-load cartoner erects a folded and side seam sealed carton, which is further placed on a horizontal mechanism and is filled horizontally through the open end of the carton before being closed in the machine. These cartoners are ideal for bulk product handling and possess the ability to attain high speeds in high demand applications.

The top load cartoner segment is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 2.6% over the forecast period. The top-load or vertical cartoner erects the folded and side seam sealed carton, which is further placed on a horizontal mechanism and is filled vertically through the top of the carton before it is closed. The top load carton packaging machinery is ideal for handling delicate and fragile products such as jars and glass bottles as the product damage is minimized.

The wraparound cartoner type segment estimated to witness a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027 and reach USD 171.7 million in 2027. The wraparound carton packaging machine wraps a carton blank around the product before the carton is closed either by tucking or by application of adhesive. The machine is usually used for packaging beverage cans and bottles.

Application Insights: Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery Market

The non-alcoholic beverages application segment lead the market and held a revenue share of 38.0% in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This segment mainly includes bottled water, sports drinks, and carbonated soft drinks.

Growing concerns about health problems caused due to the consumption of contaminated water are expected to generate the demand for bottled water, which is, in turn, anticipated to boost the demand for beverage carton packaging machinery over the forecast period. In addition, increasing focus on health and wellness is expected to propel the demand for sports drinks, as well as functional beverages, which is further expected to positively impact the growth of the market for beverage carton packaging machinery.

The alcoholic beverages application segment is anticipated to have the highest CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period. This segment primarily includes spirits, wine, and beer. Increasing demand for alcoholic beverages, especially from the millennial population is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market for beverage carton packaging machinery. In addition, increasing purchasing power in the developing economies is further expected to generate the demand for alcoholic beverages.

The dairy beverages application segment is estimated to witness a CAGR of 2.4% from 2020 to 2027 and reach USD 387.1 million in 2027. Steady demand for nutrient-rich milk products, including flavored milk and probiotic yogurt, is anticipated to generate the demand for beverage carton packaging machinery in the segment.

Mode of Operation Insights: Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery Market

The automatic mode of operation segment lead the market and held a revenue share of 68.4% in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The automatic mode of operation segment is expected to progress at a CAGR of 5.1% in the market for beverage carton packaging machinery over the forecast period. Automation offers several advantages, including a reduction in operating and labor costs, improvement in worker safety, and waste reduction, as well as maximizes the uptime. Labor shortages, most notably in sparsely populated countries coupled with a growing focus on product quality consistency are expected to drive the growth of the automatic segment.

In addition, growing demand for a wide variety of beverage products coupled with an increasing focus on reducing the operating costs is further anticipated to generate the demand for automatic beverage carton packaging machinery. Moreover, several beverage manufacturing companies are also increasingly investing in automation, which is, in turn, expected to drive the growth of this segment.

The semi-automatic mode of operation segment is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 2.3% over the forecast period. A part of a function in this type of carton packaging machinery is automated, whereas they also require human intervention for their operation. These semi-automatic machinery is less costly as compared to automatic machinery owing to which they are prominently used in microbreweries, or less developed as well as labor-intensive countries.

Regional Insights: Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery Market

In North America, the market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period. Increasing demand for premium and ultra-premium beverages coupled with rising demand for ready-to-drink non-alcoholic beverages is expected to have a positive impact on the market for beverage carton packaging machinery in the region.

In addition, growing cocktail culture and social media are further likely to increase the demand for bourbon whiskeys in the coming years. Moreover, rising demand for a variety of alcoholic beverages such as craft beer, canned wine, and pre-bottled cocktails is expected to benefit the market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, an increasing number of breweries in North America is further anticipated to have a positive impact on the market for beverage carton packaging machinery.

In Europe, the market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 2.1% over the forecast period. Countries such as Italy, Spain, and France are among the major wine-producing countries in the world. In addition, a growing focus on sustainability, most notably in the region, is driving the demand for environmentally friendly packaging materials such as paperboard, which is, in turn, anticipated to benefit market growth.

The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in the market in 2019. Rising focus on health and wellness is expected to generate the demand for functional beverages. In addition, increasing disposable income especially in countries such as China, and India is likely to augment the demand for premium beverage products, which, in turn, is anticipated to have a positive impact on the market.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery Market

The key companiesÂ offer a range of beverage carton packaging machinery that cater to various applications, including alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic beverages, and dairy beverages. In addition, some of the key players also offer customization in terms of machine specifications that cater to the specific packaging requirements of the customers in the application industries. Some of the prominent players in the beverage carton packaging machinery market include:

Key Companies Profiled: Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery Market Report

R.A. Jones

Bradman Lake Group Ltd.

Jacob White Packaging Ltd.

Mpac Group plc

KHS GmbH

Douglas Machine Inc.

Sidel

Krones AG.

EconoCorp Inc

Tishma Technologies

Syntegon Technology GmbH

Cariba S.r.l

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global beverage carton packaging machinery market report on the basis of type, mode of operation, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Horizontal End Side-Load Cartoner

Top-Load Cartoner

Wraparound Cartoner

Others

Mode of Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Semi-automatic

Automatic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Dairy Beverages

Alcoholic Beverages

Non-alcoholic Beverages

