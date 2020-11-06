Microbolometer Market 2020: Global Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers And Forecast Analysis 2020-2026 | FLIR Systems, Sofradir (ULIS), Leonardo DRS

“

The Microbolometer Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Microbolometer Sales Market Report 2020] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Microbolometer report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Microbolometer market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Microbolometer specifications, and company profiles. The Microbolometer study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

The market size section gives the Microbolometer market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Microbolometer industry over a defined period.

Key Manufacturers of Microbolometer Market include: FLIR Systems, Sofradir (ULIS), Leonardo DRS, BAE Systems, Raytheon, L-3, NEC, SCD, Zhejiang Dali, Yantai Raytron, North GuangWei

Microbolometer Market Types include: Vanadium Oxide (VOx)

Amorphous Silicon (a-Si)

Other



Microbolometer Market Applications include: Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Video Surveillance

Thermography

Other



The research covers the current market size of the [Global Microbolometer Sales Market Report 2020] and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.,. The in-depth information by segments of Microbolometer market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the [Global Microbolometer Sales Market Report 2020].

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global Microbolometer Sales Market Report 2020]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Microbolometer in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Please Check below Chapters to display the [Global Microbolometer Sales Market Report 2020].

There are 15 Chapters to display the [Global Microbolometer Sales Market Report 2020].

Table of Contents:

1 Microbolometer Market Overview

1.1 Microbolometer Product Scope

1.2 Microbolometer Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Microbolometer Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Vanadium Oxide (VOx)

1.2.3 Amorphous Silicon (a-Si)

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Microbolometer Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Microbolometer Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Video Surveillance

1.3.5 Thermography

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Microbolometer Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Microbolometer Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Microbolometer Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Microbolometer Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Microbolometer Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Microbolometer Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Microbolometer Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Microbolometer Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Microbolometer Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Microbolometer Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Microbolometer Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Microbolometer Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Microbolometer Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Microbolometer Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Microbolometer Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Microbolometer Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Microbolometer Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Microbolometer Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Microbolometer Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Microbolometer Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Microbolometer Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Microbolometer Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Microbolometer as of 2019)

3.4 Global Microbolometer Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Microbolometer Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Microbolometer Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Microbolometer Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Microbolometer Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Microbolometer Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Microbolometer Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Microbolometer Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Microbolometer Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Microbolometer Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Microbolometer Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Microbolometer Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Microbolometer Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Microbolometer Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Microbolometer Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Microbolometer Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Microbolometer Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Microbolometer Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Microbolometer Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Microbolometer Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Microbolometer Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Microbolometer Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Microbolometer Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Microbolometer Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Microbolometer Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Microbolometer Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Microbolometer Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Microbolometer Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Microbolometer Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Microbolometer Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Microbolometer Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Microbolometer Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Microbolometer Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Microbolometer Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Microbolometer Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Microbolometer Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Microbolometer Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Microbolometer Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Microbolometer Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Microbolometer Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Microbolometer Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Microbolometer Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Microbolometer Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Microbolometer Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Microbolometer Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Microbolometer Business

12.1 FLIR Systems

12.1.1 FLIR Systems Corporation Information

12.1.2 FLIR Systems Business Overview

12.1.3 FLIR Systems Microbolometer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 FLIR Systems Microbolometer Products Offered

12.1.5 FLIR Systems Recent Development

12.2 Sofradir (ULIS)

12.2.1 Sofradir (ULIS) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Sofradir (ULIS) Business Overview

12.2.3 Sofradir (ULIS) Microbolometer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Sofradir (ULIS) Microbolometer Products Offered

12.2.5 Sofradir (ULIS) Recent Development

12.3 Leonardo DRS

12.3.1 Leonardo DRS Corporation Information

12.3.2 Leonardo DRS Business Overview

12.3.3 Leonardo DRS Microbolometer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Leonardo DRS Microbolometer Products Offered

12.3.5 Leonardo DRS Recent Development

12.4 BAE Systems

12.4.1 BAE Systems Corporation Information

12.4.2 BAE Systems Business Overview

12.4.3 BAE Systems Microbolometer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 BAE Systems Microbolometer Products Offered

12.4.5 BAE Systems Recent Development

12.5 Raytheon

12.5.1 Raytheon Corporation Information

12.5.2 Raytheon Business Overview

12.5.3 Raytheon Microbolometer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Raytheon Microbolometer Products Offered

12.5.5 Raytheon Recent Development

12.6 L-3

12.6.1 L-3 Corporation Information

12.6.2 L-3 Business Overview

12.6.3 L-3 Microbolometer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 L-3 Microbolometer Products Offered

12.6.5 L-3 Recent Development

12.7 NEC

12.7.1 NEC Corporation Information

12.7.2 NEC Business Overview

12.7.3 NEC Microbolometer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 NEC Microbolometer Products Offered

12.7.5 NEC Recent Development

12.8 SCD

12.8.1 SCD Corporation Information

12.8.2 SCD Business Overview

12.8.3 SCD Microbolometer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 SCD Microbolometer Products Offered

12.8.5 SCD Recent Development

12.9 Zhejiang Dali

12.9.1 Zhejiang Dali Corporation Information

12.9.2 Zhejiang Dali Business Overview

12.9.3 Zhejiang Dali Microbolometer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Zhejiang Dali Microbolometer Products Offered

12.9.5 Zhejiang Dali Recent Development

12.10 Yantai Raytron

12.10.1 Yantai Raytron Corporation Information

12.10.2 Yantai Raytron Business Overview

12.10.3 Yantai Raytron Microbolometer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Yantai Raytron Microbolometer Products Offered

12.10.5 Yantai Raytron Recent Development

12.11 North GuangWei

12.11.1 North GuangWei Corporation Information

12.11.2 North GuangWei Business Overview

12.11.3 North GuangWei Microbolometer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 North GuangWei Microbolometer Products Offered

12.11.5 North GuangWei Recent Development

13 Microbolometer Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Microbolometer Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Microbolometer

13.4 Microbolometer Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Microbolometer Distributors List

14.3 Microbolometer Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Microbolometer Market Trends

15.2 Microbolometer Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Microbolometer Market Challenges

15.4 Microbolometer Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

”